Hurricanes vs Cheetahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Hurricanes host the Cheetahs in Round 13 of Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:35pm AEST.
The Cheetahs have this year lived up to its anatomy – they can only growl, which is nowhere near enough to put their opposition away.
With the likes of Adriaan Strauss and Willie Le Roux gone, the struggling Bloemfontein-based Super Rugby side is fodder to just about any of the 18 teams in the competition.
If the 50-32 loss to the Blues last weekend was bad enough, the mismatch against Hurricanes on Saturday would be worse.
What should be frightening for Cheetahs is the fact the hosts will be licking their wounds after a disappointing loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch – a dogfight which either side could have won.
Yes the Cheetahs have the best defensive lineout in the competition but that sounds like the proverb: “One swallow does not a summer make”.
Playing New Zealand sides away from home is as bad as it gets.
Their nerveless control of the ball as if the smallest of errors could result in defeat is what sets them apart from the Australian and South African teams.
The Hurricanes have the best-attacking weapons in world rugby in Beauden Barrett and midfield back Ngani Laumape who has made a seamless transition from the Warriors.
By comparison, the Cheetahs can be menacing with their lineout maul and have a knack for starting and finishing strongly but nothing to show for in between.
It’s that period of fits and starts they must improve on going forward.
If the Cheetahs can make those improvements by Saturday, there’s no reason why they cannot run the Hurricanes ragged.
In 2012, they stunned the hosts 47-38 at Westpac Stadium which ended the Hurricanes’ chances of making the playoffs.
While that victory may not be replicated this weekend, a decent contest will suffice.
6:44pm
Imran Ali said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Beau Barrett nails a wide conversion. Hosts leading 35-7. Cheetahs are falling off tackles and ill discipline is creeping in as Hurricanes up the ante.
6:42pm
Imran Ali said | 6:42pm | ! Report
TRY Hurricanes’ centres strike. Vince Aso touches down in the corner
6:41pm
Imran Ali said | 6:41pm | ! Report
45th minute TRY to Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara. Referee Nic Berry loses patience with repeated infringements and gives a yellow card to Cheetahs’ hooker Elandre Huggett. Try converted. Hurricanes extend lead 28-7
6:35pm
Imran Ali said | 6:35pm | ! Report
41st minute: Hurricanes get a penalty and opts for a lineout and another drive. Cheetahs penalised for joining the maul incorrectly.
6:25pm
Machpants said | 6:25pm | ! Report
Pretty poor rugby by both sides. Canes are better but not exactly inspiring. They’ll still romp it, especially over the last twenty
6:20pm
Imran Ali said | 6:20pm | ! Report
Second try to the Hurricanes. Scored by Ardie Savea who peeled off from a rolling maul and crashed over. Beau Barrett converts. Hosts leading 21-7 at half time.
6:18pm
ThugbyFan said | 6:18pm | ! Report
Hi folks, hope everyone is watching the DiggerCanes flogging another endangered cat from Africa.
Just turned on the tv and immediately see what I think should be more enforced in Rugby. At the 32 min mark, a ruck forms on the Hurricane’s right side about 20m from the try line. The Hurricane prop #1 comes into the ruck ok (through the gate) and immediately belly flops onto the ruck. Surely to gawd that’s a penalty so wtf don’t referees blow it ?
Not half time yet but looks like Canes by 30.