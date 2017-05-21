Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters look to stay in touch with the top four this Sunday against a Canterbury Bulldogs side that has dished up a mixed bag so far in 2017. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4pm AEST.

Canterbury has typically been one of the NRL’s better defences but it’s not helped by the fact they are one of the lowest scoring teams in the NRL this year with their 152 points from 10 games being second worst in the league headed into round 11.

It’s tough to get a bead on how the Dogs are tracking. They’ve been cruelled by injuries to key attacking and structural players like Josh Reynolds and this was more than obvious in their last outing.

But, they’ve beaten the Broncos, Raiders and run the Storm close – mixed in with abject efforts against the Tigers, Cowboys and Manly. What will we see today?

The Roosters are on the edge of the top four, but it’s worth noting that their only win in 2017 against a top-8 side was a 1-point win against the Dragons.

Luke Keary has been fantastic for his new club with 10 try assists but aside from a blowout against Parramatta last week, they’ve battled to put a score on the board.

Both teams are lacking in attack – there’s only one player from both sides (Blake Ferguson) in the NRL’s top 20 try scorers and Canterbury’s struggles are laid bare when you see that it’s centre/winger Brenko Lee leading the team in try assists.

Prediction

The Bulldogs are struggling and the Roosters might not be all that good, which leads to an intriguing game. Prepare for a grinding match that may not see a lot of points. That’s the type of game Des Hasler’s Bulldogs need. If the Roosters can get points early the Dogs will be in big trouble but call me crazy, I think there’s a mild upset in the offing.

Bulldogs by 2.

Join us from 4pm AEST for live coverage on The Roar!