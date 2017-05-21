Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters look to stay in touch with the top four this Sunday against a Canterbury Bulldogs side that has dished up a mixed bag so far in 2017. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4pm AEST.
Canterbury has typically been one of the NRL’s better defences but it’s not helped by the fact they are one of the lowest scoring teams in the NRL this year with their 152 points from 10 games being second worst in the league headed into round 11.
It’s tough to get a bead on how the Dogs are tracking. They’ve been cruelled by injuries to key attacking and structural players like Josh Reynolds and this was more than obvious in their last outing.
But, they’ve beaten the Broncos, Raiders and run the Storm close – mixed in with abject efforts against the Tigers, Cowboys and Manly. What will we see today?
The Roosters are on the edge of the top four, but it’s worth noting that their only win in 2017 against a top-8 side was a 1-point win against the Dragons.
Luke Keary has been fantastic for his new club with 10 try assists but aside from a blowout against Parramatta last week, they’ve battled to put a score on the board.
Both teams are lacking in attack – there’s only one player from both sides (Blake Ferguson) in the NRL’s top 20 try scorers and Canterbury’s struggles are laid bare when you see that it’s centre/winger Brenko Lee leading the team in try assists.
Prediction
The Bulldogs are struggling and the Roosters might not be all that good, which leads to an intriguing game. Prepare for a grinding match that may not see a lot of points. That’s the type of game Des Hasler’s Bulldogs need. If the Roosters can get points early the Dogs will be in big trouble but call me crazy, I think there’s a mild upset in the offing.
Bulldogs by 2.
Join us from 4pm AEST for live coverage on The Roar!
3:58pm
AJ Mithen said | 3:58pm | ! Report
Here’s your final lineups. The Dogs are unchanged, the Roosters have one late – forward Zane Tetevano is OUT with ankle troubles, so Ryan Matterson takes a place in the 17.
Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Brett Morris 3. Josh Morris 4. Brenko Lee 5. Kerrod Holland 6. Matt Frawley 7. Moses Mbye 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. James Graham (c) 11. Josh Jackson 12. Adam Elliott 13. David Klemmer. Interchange: 14. Sam Kasiano 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Greg Eastwood 17. Craig Garvey
Roosters: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joseph Manu 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Luke Keary 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend (c) 10. Dylan Napa 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Sio Siua Taukeiaho. Interchange: 14. Aidan Guerra 16. Kane Evans 17. Connor Watson 18. Ryan Matterson
3:54pm
AJ Mithen said | 3:54pm | ! Report
HELLO EVERYONE!
It’s been a while between blogs and we’re here in 20 degree, rain-free weather at Homebush for the Bulldogs tilt at the Roosters. There’s a few questions that will be answered today:
– Can the Roosters push up into the top four?
– Can the Bulldogs fix their attacking woes?
Got answers? Got questions of your own? Let’s have them!