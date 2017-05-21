The High Five: Super Rugby Round 13

Round 13 of Super Rugby, unlucky for some, has wrapped up with some exciting matches and staggering results and the race for the qualifying positions are in full swing.

The Crusaders are still undefeated

The Crusaders have edged another of their New Zealand rivals, this time the Chiefs by 31 points to 24 in Suva to reaffirm their favouritism for the Super Rugby title and open up a handy buffer on the points table over the Chiefs and Hurricanes and continue their remarkable unbeaten run in 2017.

It certainly was not all one way traffic for the red and blacks in this close fought contest as the Chiefs showed some of their own remarkable attacking play and bought a defensive intensity to take an early lead through the match.

In the end the Crusaders’ composure shone through when it mattered the most to secure the lead then hold off the Chiefs in the closing stages to treat the big crowd in Suva to a fantastic contest.

A large part of this victory can be put down to the form of the Crusaders’ dynamic first five Richie Mo’unga, who had a stellar match and could just be causing the All Black selectors to revise their thoughts of the top three first fives in New Zealand for the Lions series.

The New Zealand conference seems to be the Crusaders’ to lose now.

More destination matches, no thanks

I noted that there have been a few more drums beating that there should be more teams taking matches to foreign destinations.

It would seem the games in Suva have been an outstanding success and well supported but I have to be honest here and say, and I admit, from a completely selfish point of view, I would be disappointed to see the Hurricanes do something similar.

As a member, I would not be happy to see our home games moved off shore and as it stands, my personal view is the Hurricanes do not do enough with their own region, the only game outside of Wellington this season being in Napier.

At the very least, there should be a match played in Palmerston North and Napier each year and to possibly see them overlooked in favour for another does not sit right with me and one would have to rethink their membership if only afforded five to six home games a season.

At least games within the franchise area are still a realistic venture to attend.

I understand the ‘good will’ element and ‘spreading’ the gospel, so to speak and any such game would be a fantastic and well-supported event but I like my live sport and the less opportunities to see my team would, well, frankly piss me off.

Of course that is just my view but I note this season that only Invercargill and New Plymouth, along with Napier were the only locations to have a Super match played outside the main centres.

I think this is rubbish personally and would be keen to hear other Roarers thoughts, including those overseas within their own conferences.

The battle for second, and third and so on

With the Crusaders looking likely to finish on top within the New Zealand, the battle for the best seeding positions begins in earnest within the New Zealand conference with the Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders desperate to finish as high as possible and earn the best away draws they can.

Certainly at this point, and assuming the current form of these sides, the June 9 fixture between the Hurricanes and Chiefs in Wellington shapes as a crucial match for both sides to earn outright second place but there is some water to pass under the bridge before then as the Hurricanes embark on their overseas sojourn and the Chiefs have a couple of tricky fixtures to negotiate in New Zealand.

On current form, the Hurricanes should manage to defeat the Bulls and Force away but nothing can ever be taken for granted while the Chiefs will be favoured away to the Blues and then to put away the Waratahs at home.

But, Eden Park is never an easy place to visit and the Waratahs could prove a rather difficult assignment as they will be desperate to secure points for their own conference ambitions so it is an interesting fortnight to come.

And let’s not forget the Highlanders, who have discovered some form dispatching the hapless Force ruthlessly in Perth and they will be watching their rivals progress closely and certainly hoping for their own opportunity to sneak up the ladder.

They do not have a simple run either, with the Waratahs at home and then away to the Crusaders in the coming fortnight, before having to sit on their hands with a bye come June 9.

It makes for an intriguing run home and certainly the Highlanders will have a number of ‘extra’ supporters cheering them on against the Crusaders as if they can tip up their undefeated neighbours, it opens top spot up ever so slightly, particularly for the Hurricanes who have a match remaining in Wellington against the Red and Black machine.

The South African qualifiers are done and dusted

After this weekend, there can be no doubt who the three qualifiers are now from the South African conferences, not that there was a whole lot before this weekend anyhow.

The Lions superb dismantling of the Bulls in a clinical attacking display in the first half of their match signalled they were starting to find their tremendous form from last season.

They also welcomed back their match-winning winger from injury, Ruan Combrinck, whose first touch of the match was a kick and chase to score the opening try and ended up with a double for a welcome return, adding more threat to this Lions side who are still in with a chance to top the overall standings if the Crusaders stumble.

The Stormers will qualify top of their conference and showed they are a very different prospect at Newlands, securing their second win over a New Zealand side for the year, albeit with some controversy, defeating the Blues by 30 points to 22 in a somewhat ill-tempered affair.

One of the highlights floating around Twitter was of Eben Eztebeth and Sonny Bill Williams squaring off in quite a memorable shoving match.

The wildcard spot will certainly go to the Sharks, who left it late against the Sunwolves in Singapore, scoring three tries within the last 10 minutes to secure their victory and a bonus point to boot, which could prove quite important as they will be hoping to finish in a higher position than the last wildcard spot which would likely mean a trip to Johannesburg or New Zealand for a quarter-final.

Advantage, Brumbies

While the other three conferences all look straight forward, the Australian conference is not quite a done deal just yet with the Brumbies, Waratahs and Reds still in the hunt, though admittedly, the Brumbies certainly look to be warm favourites after a hard fought away win over the Kings on the weekend.

They became the only Australian side to win a match in South Africa this season and holding a four-point lead over the Waratahs, who secured a much needed bonus point win in Sydney over the Rebels.

In saying that, the Waratahs spend the next fortnight in New Zealand, up against the Highlanders and the Chiefs in two matches that will certainly make or break their season while the Brumbies are away to the Jaguares and back home to host the Rebels in comparison so it appears to be advantage to the Canberra-based franchise.

The Reds also cannot be discounted and with a game to come against the Brumbies in Brisbane can certainly take some points away from their rivals but they will need the Brumbies to trip up at some point being seven points behind the current conference leaders, while continuing to win their own matches starting with the Force at home next week before travelling to Apia to face the Blues.

On form, the smart money has to be on the Brumbies at this point.

So there are my five major talking points from this round of Super Rugby as we get closer to the business end of the competition and for a touch of comic relief, after the Hurricanes utilised a couple of their big name, and well, just quite big backs in one of their lineouts against the Crusaders, check out the Lions utilising Faf de Klerk in the front of theirs in the second half of their game against the Bulls, and winning!

Who says you need to be big to win lineouts aye?

Until next week then!