The High Five: Super Rugby Round 13

Round 13 of Super Rugby, unlucky for some, has wrapped up with some exciting matches and staggering results and the race for the qualifying positions are in full swing.
The Crusaders are still undefeated
The Crusaders have edged another of their New Zealand rivals, this time the Chiefs by 31 points to 24 in Suva to reaffirm their favouritism for the Super Rugby title and open up a handy buffer on the points table over the Chiefs and Hurricanes and continue their remarkable unbeaten run in 2017.
It certainly was not all one way traffic for the red and blacks in this close fought contest as the Chiefs showed some of their own remarkable attacking play and bought a defensive intensity to take an early lead through the match.
In the end the Crusaders’ composure shone through when it mattered the most to secure the lead then hold off the Chiefs in the closing stages to treat the big crowd in Suva to a fantastic contest.
A large part of this victory can be put down to the form of the Crusaders’ dynamic first five Richie Mo’unga, who had a stellar match and could just be causing the All Black selectors to revise their thoughts of the top three first fives in New Zealand for the Lions series.
The New Zealand conference seems to be the Crusaders’ to lose now.
More destination matches, no thanks
I noted that there have been a few more drums beating that there should be more teams taking matches to foreign destinations.
It would seem the games in Suva have been an outstanding success and well supported but I have to be honest here and say, and I admit, from a completely selfish point of view, I would be disappointed to see the Hurricanes do something similar.
As a member, I would not be happy to see our home games moved off shore and as it stands, my personal view is the Hurricanes do not do enough with their own region, the only game outside of Wellington this season being in Napier.
At the very least, there should be a match played in Palmerston North and Napier each year and to possibly see them overlooked in favour for another does not sit right with me and one would have to rethink their membership if only afforded five to six home games a season.
At least games within the franchise area are still a realistic venture to attend.
I understand the ‘good will’ element and ‘spreading’ the gospel, so to speak and any such game would be a fantastic and well-supported event but I like my live sport and the less opportunities to see my team would, well, frankly piss me off.
Of course that is just my view but I note this season that only Invercargill and New Plymouth, along with Napier were the only locations to have a Super match played outside the main centres.
I think this is rubbish personally and would be keen to hear other Roarers thoughts, including those overseas within their own conferences.
The battle for second, and third and so on
With the Crusaders looking likely to finish on top within the New Zealand, the battle for the best seeding positions begins in earnest within the New Zealand conference with the Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders desperate to finish as high as possible and earn the best away draws they can.
Certainly at this point, and assuming the current form of these sides, the June 9 fixture between the Hurricanes and Chiefs in Wellington shapes as a crucial match for both sides to earn outright second place but there is some water to pass under the bridge before then as the Hurricanes embark on their overseas sojourn and the Chiefs have a couple of tricky fixtures to negotiate in New Zealand.
On current form, the Hurricanes should manage to defeat the Bulls and Force away but nothing can ever be taken for granted while the Chiefs will be favoured away to the Blues and then to put away the Waratahs at home.
But, Eden Park is never an easy place to visit and the Waratahs could prove a rather difficult assignment as they will be desperate to secure points for their own conference ambitions so it is an interesting fortnight to come.
And let’s not forget the Highlanders, who have discovered some form dispatching the hapless Force ruthlessly in Perth and they will be watching their rivals progress closely and certainly hoping for their own opportunity to sneak up the ladder.
They do not have a simple run either, with the Waratahs at home and then away to the Crusaders in the coming fortnight, before having to sit on their hands with a bye come June 9.
It makes for an intriguing run home and certainly the Highlanders will have a number of ‘extra’ supporters cheering them on against the Crusaders as if they can tip up their undefeated neighbours, it opens top spot up ever so slightly, particularly for the Hurricanes who have a match remaining in Wellington against the Red and Black machine.
The South African qualifiers are done and dusted
After this weekend, there can be no doubt who the three qualifiers are now from the South African conferences, not that there was a whole lot before this weekend anyhow.
The Lions superb dismantling of the Bulls in a clinical attacking display in the first half of their match signalled they were starting to find their tremendous form from last season.
They also welcomed back their match-winning winger from injury, Ruan Combrinck, whose first touch of the match was a kick and chase to score the opening try and ended up with a double for a welcome return, adding more threat to this Lions side who are still in with a chance to top the overall standings if the Crusaders stumble.
The Stormers will qualify top of their conference and showed they are a very different prospect at Newlands, securing their second win over a New Zealand side for the year, albeit with some controversy, defeating the Blues by 30 points to 22 in a somewhat ill-tempered affair.
One of the highlights floating around Twitter was of Eben Eztebeth and Sonny Bill Williams squaring off in quite a memorable shoving match.
The wildcard spot will certainly go to the Sharks, who left it late against the Sunwolves in Singapore, scoring three tries within the last 10 minutes to secure their victory and a bonus point to boot, which could prove quite important as they will be hoping to finish in a higher position than the last wildcard spot which would likely mean a trip to Johannesburg or New Zealand for a quarter-final.
Advantage, Brumbies
While the other three conferences all look straight forward, the Australian conference is not quite a done deal just yet with the Brumbies, Waratahs and Reds still in the hunt, though admittedly, the Brumbies certainly look to be warm favourites after a hard fought away win over the Kings on the weekend.
They became the only Australian side to win a match in South Africa this season and holding a four-point lead over the Waratahs, who secured a much needed bonus point win in Sydney over the Rebels.
In saying that, the Waratahs spend the next fortnight in New Zealand, up against the Highlanders and the Chiefs in two matches that will certainly make or break their season while the Brumbies are away to the Jaguares and back home to host the Rebels in comparison so it appears to be advantage to the Canberra-based franchise.
The Reds also cannot be discounted and with a game to come against the Brumbies in Brisbane can certainly take some points away from their rivals but they will need the Brumbies to trip up at some point being seven points behind the current conference leaders, while continuing to win their own matches starting with the Force at home next week before travelling to Apia to face the Blues.
On form, the smart money has to be on the Brumbies at this point.
So there are my five major talking points from this round of Super Rugby as we get closer to the business end of the competition and for a touch of comic relief, after the Hurricanes utilised a couple of their big name, and well, just quite big backs in one of their lineouts against the Crusaders, check out the Lions utilising Faf de Klerk in the front of theirs in the second half of their game against the Bulls, and winning!
Who says you need to be big to win lineouts aye?
Until next week then!
May 21st 2017 @ 6:20pm
Machooka said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:20pm | ! Report
May 21st 2017 @ 6:24pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:24pm | ! Report
May 21st 2017 @ 6:33pm
Old Bugger said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:33pm | ! Report
Great game by your lads Digsy. I’m over the Chiefs loss but, if ever there’s a fait accompli scenario to come, it could be that the Canes and HLs both defeat the Saders and, along with the Chiefs, they all win their last remaining games. That would probably give the Lions top of the table and home games all the way if successful.
Do you know how the finals draw works?? Is it 1 v 8, 2 v 7, 3 v 6 and 4 v 5?? Then who plays who in the SFs??
May 21st 2017 @ 6:39pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:39pm | ! Report
The semifinals ranks like this
The four conference winners on one side, ranked 1-4.
The four wild card sides are on the side ranked 1-4.
If the round robin finished today the QF would look like this:
Crusaders-Sharks
Lions-Highlanders
Stormers-Chiefs
Brumbies-Hurricanes
May 21st 2017 @ 6:45pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:45pm | ! Report
Cheers OB and boy it was a good game on Friday, hard luck in the end but like us, suffered with the lineouts when needed.
Essentially yes, so if it was the final placing’s as of the table today it would be –
Crusaders/Sharks
Lions/Highlanders
Stormers/Chiefs
Brumbies/Hurricanes
And I believe the results from there would dictate the semis, Highest seeded winner vs lowest seeded winner or some such if that makes sense. Last season the Highlanders finished second and the Chiefs third in the NZ conference, so Chiefs played Canes in Semi being the lowest seeded QF winner (Canes highest) and Highlanders off to play the second highest Lions. Haha, there was probably an easier way to explain that but there it is 😉
May 21st 2017 @ 6:48pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:48pm | ! Report
Lions-Highlanders and Stormers-Chiefs looks tasty on paper.
May 21st 2017 @ 6:57pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:57pm | ! Report
Indeed. I think you could almost sort it into two groups now of the first four and the bottom four, just a question of who plays who now I think.
May 21st 2017 @ 6:26pm
Old Bugger said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:26pm | ! Report
Congrats Chook. A good win with some great ball-in-hand moves and tries. Well done Tahs.
May 21st 2017 @ 6:25pm
davSA said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:25pm | ! Report
Thanks Digger . The Crusaders are awesome . Boy they are going to take some beating.
Ruan Combrink slotted in seamlessly despite his lay off and confirmed he is a class act . The Lions have developed some depth at scrumhalf this year and Jantjies is rediscovering his mojo that he lost in the Bok camp.
Cheetahs, Force and Bulls were sooooo poor.
The Sharks pack is a mountainous monster and well done to the Brumbies. Kings are not a pushover at home.
May 21st 2017 @ 6:47pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:47pm | ! Report
Ruan looked great, Any word on the young second five and when he might be back for the Lions? Rensburg I think? He would be another scary addition for the Lions campaign!
May 21st 2017 @ 6:55pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:55pm | ! Report
Hey davSa, I note the SA teams play predominantly in the same stadiums as well, if not all? Do the franchises not have other cities/centres that would be interested in hosting games?
May 21st 2017 @ 6:35pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:35pm | ! Report
Hello Digger and thanks for another great read.
Crusaders look the business all day and even if they end up playing SA Lions away in the final I will still back them. They look totally unfazed by traveling, byes, opposition and playing away from home (real champion qualities).
SBW is the first guy ever to take on Eben by himself. And for the record, that is fight I would pay money to see 😉
At lot of ref bashing this weekend and some of the criticism is unfortunately fair. But on a positive note, Japanese ref Shuhei Kubo looked the real deal again this weekend. Have seen five games with him now and his report with the players are second to none and he make very few mistakes. I hope Sanzaar keep using this ref during the playoffs and TRC, because Lord knows SR needs some good neutral refs to stop this never ending ref bashing about national biases.
And a quick Lions scout report. Both Saracens and Leinster lost their semifinals yesterday meaning that Gats will have a large squad on the paddock tomorrow.
Both Saracens and Leinster looked tired and uninspired and one could not help to think the Lions was in the back of their minds. Saracens was a bit unlucky though, conceding a try on 80 minute mark to lose the game.
May 21st 2017 @ 6:42pm
Paul D said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:42pm | ! Report
Yeah I have to say I’m well impressed with Shuhei Kubo. I’d be happy with him every day of the week.
May 21st 2017 @ 6:50pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:50pm | ! Report
Ahhhh, excellent Viking! So Gatland will have more time with the majority of his charges aye? Good news for the tour!
Great shout regarding Kubo, he is a good ref.
May 21st 2017 @ 6:50pm
Internal Fixation said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:50pm | ! Report
Exeter v Saracens was a cracking match.
May 21st 2017 @ 6:39pm
andrewM said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:39pm | ! Report
You can’t win Digger..Last week I complained you didn’t mention the Force now this week I’m gonna complain that you did!
May 21st 2017 @ 6:52pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:52pm | ! Report
Oh well, guess I will just keep trying! 😉
May 21st 2017 @ 6:40pm
soapit said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:40pm | ! Report
quite generous including the “make” option for the waratahs games in nz digger
May 21st 2017 @ 6:53pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:53pm | ! Report
I have no doubt the Waratahs will make it to the games Soap……
Ok, a little mean that but it is true no? They have to keep winning if they harbour playoff ambitions. One more loss and a Brumbies win probably means they are done, most certainly if they lose both!
May 21st 2017 @ 6:45pm
Dcnz said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:45pm | ! Report
Yeah bru why can’t the Canes play a match in wanganui or levin?
May 21st 2017 @ 6:54pm
Diggercane said | May 21st 2017 @ 6:54pm | ! Report
Levin works, its only an hours drive.