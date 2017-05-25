Kyrie helps Cavs rebound against Celtics

Is this the best KO of 2017?

Kyrie Irving has produced a playoff career-high 42 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 112-99 over the Boston Celtics in game four of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

LeBron James hit 34 points to help the Cavaliers to a comeback win to move within one win of an almost inevitable third date in the Finals with Golden State.

Irving stayed on the floor despite rolling his left ankle in the third quarter, when he scored 19 points in less than five minutes, and James shook off early foul trouble to step closer to victory in the best-of-seven series.

The defending NBA champions can wrap up their third straight conference title – and a ‘three-match’ against the Warriors – with a win in game five on Thursday night in Boston.

But if games three and four are any indication, it won’t be easy.

Fighting to keep their season alive, the Celtics aren’t giving an inch despite playing without All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, who may need surgery on a hip injury.

The Cavs, meanwhile, wouldn’t be on the cusp of the Finals without Irving.

With Cleveland in jeopardy of dropping their second game in a row after James followed an 11-point game three by picking up four first-half fouls, Irving put on a breathtaking one-man show in the third quarter.