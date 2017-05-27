Imagine an ARU-controlled elite Australian rugby team in Europe

With uncertainty over the future of either the Force or Rebels in Super Rugby continuing to linger, it got me thinking.

It got me thinking of ways an ARU armed with foresight, courage and leadership could turn the darkest moment in Australian Rugby since it turned professional into its greatest triumph.

Now this is going to need you to suspend your cynicism over the current state of rugby administration for just a moment. But I dare you to dream of this as its not so far fetched as it might seem.

The ARU suddenly announces that they are incorporating a new elite team in Europe (maybe called the Force or Rebels as a big surprise) that has been negotiated to be included in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

It will be a ARU owned, majority Australian players, based most likely in the UK (more Australian punters there), operated based upon the Barbarians model, coached by an up and coming Australian coach, playing at an elite level and attracting premium sponsorship dollars given its unique nature in Europe attracting audiences from Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Any Australian players in the club are to be available for Wallabies selection. It becomes the face of Australian expatriate rugby around the globe and over time a brand unto itself.

The new club solves the issues back in Australia with too many teams in Super Rugby and allows released players a route to stay connected to Australian rugby while plying their trade in Europe. The club would (unlike the current Rebels and Force) actually have a probability of being financially self sufficient over time given the Euros available from broadcast and sponsorship rights over there.

It would be an absolutely unique product both in Europe (being a country-oriented club) and in Australia (connecting Australian audiences to the European Cup). It is something that I would imagine would capture a lot of attention on TV.

Some will say it would accelerate the exit of all our top players to Europe, but quite frankly that’s already happened. There would only be so many places, and the majority of our young players don’t want to live in Europe anyway until later in their careers when they are more mature.

It would also provide an Australian-controlled pathway for elite players to do overseas secondments and yet still be under Australian control.

This idea is no so far fetched. The players are already over there as are many of our best coaches. The team infrastructure and personnel are about to become freed up from Australia as is the budget.

The hardest parts are the business aspects – negotiating inclusion in the competition, split of broadcast revenues, sponsorship etc. But thats what the ARU is there to do – deliver on a business strategy around Australian rugby that secures its long term future and success.

I can’t imagine a better initiative right now that this. So to the ARU – I dare you to try. It might take another 12 months, it might not. You can choose to sit here in an Australian court room arguing over whether or not you have the legal right to cut a team, or you can delay the changes with SANZAAR for 12 months, try your hand at this solution and just maybe change the whole conversation on the future of rugby in Australia for good.