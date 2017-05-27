Melbourne Demons vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons will look to bag their first win in Alice Springs when they face a Gold Coast Suns outfit missing midfield superstar Gary Ablett this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:35pm (AEST).
The Demons will return to TIO Traegar Park for the first time since their 45-point loss to Port Adelaide in Round 10 of last season as they strive to make amends for a 14-point loss to the Roos on the weekend.
They outdid Brad Scott’s men in a number of key areas on Sunday, winning the disposal count (371-363), contested possession count (147-144) and more, but again showed how big a loss is injured ruckman Max Gawn.
North ruckman Todd Goldstein had a field day at the ‘G, dominating former Roo Cameron Pedersen to record 61 hit-outs to Pedersen’s 18 en route to his side winning the count 67-28.
Sitting on four wins and five losses, Simon Goodwin’s men have an eye on getting back to parity in a push to claw back into the top eight.
They could definitely do so given they sit just one win behind positions sixth through to tenth and boast a higher percentage than each of those five teams bar the sixth-placed Port.
Melbourne are currently perched in 11th on the ladder on 16 points.
Meeting the Dees in the Top End will be a Gold Coast side floundering in 15th on the ladder and missing their only likely saviour in Ablett.
It remains to be seen if the Queensland outfit have reaped the rewards of a Round 9 bye after being humiliated to the tune of 72 points in China the week prior.
The Suns’ top-eight hopes will take a dive this afternoon if they aren’t able to find a win over Melbourne.
In line-up news, the Demons’ James Harmes, Jake Melksham and Alex Neal-Bullen will come in for Dean Kent (omitted), Christian Salem (suspension) and Sam Weideman (omitted) respectively.
Meanwhile, the Gold Coast’s Will Brodie, David Swallow and Pearce Hanley have been named to replace Jack Bowes (illness), Keegan Brooksby (omitted) and Ablett (shoulder).
Prediction
Expect the Dees to get their season back on track.
They have shown in the early stages of 2017 that they can compete with quality sides, having overcome Adelaide and having pushed a humming Tigers outfit to the final siren three weeks prior.
So they shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a win over the Gold Coast.
A win will be hard to come by for the Suns given the absence of Ablett, a huge blow sure to place too much responsibility in the hands of fellow midfielders Aaron Hall and Michael Barlow.
Alas, stranger things have happened.
Melbourne by 25.
5:26pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Q2 8 | BEHIND, DEMONS, BUGG
Bugg sprays a set shot to the left.
Melbourne 22
Gold Coast 37
5:24pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:24pm | ! Report
Q2 6 | GOAL, SUNS, LYNCH
The big forward snares his first of the afternoon! The Demons turn over possession while working the ball out of defence. Must be licking their wounds there.
Melbourne 21
Gold Coast 37
5:23pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:23pm | ! Report
Q2 6 | BEHIND, SUNS, SCHEER
Melbourne 21
Gold Coast 31
5:22pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:22pm | ! Report
Q2 6 | BEHIND, DEMONS, BUGG
Melbourne 21
Gold Coast 30
5:22pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:22pm | ! Report
Q2 | BEHIND, SUNS, MATERA
Matera attempts to dribble it in from the left-forward-pocket but the Dees get a hand to it.
How good is this strict interpretation of deliberate! Keeps the ball alive. Can only be good for the game.
Melbourne 20
Gold Coast 30
5:19pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:19pm | ! Report
Q2 3 | BEHIND, DEMONS, WATTS
Watts’ snap from the pocket starts right and stays right.
Melbourne 20
Gold Coast 29
5:17pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:17pm | ! Report
Q2 1 | GOAL, DEMONS, HANNAN
WASTING NO TIME
The Dees shoot out of the blocks to bag the first goal of the second stanza, Hannan with some clever roving to grubber the ball through!
Melbourne 19
Gold Coast 29
5:15pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:15pm | ! Report
Second term underway.
Melbourne 13
Gold Coast 29
5:17pm
Zach said | 5:17pm | ! Report
Melbourne are getting railroaded by Gold Coast! Wooden spooners they will be this year by far!