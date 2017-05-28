Arsenal vs Chelsea: FA Cup Final live scores, blog

4-1 down with 10 minutes left? No problem for South Melbourne

Chelsea face Arsenal in the FA Cup final today, with the chance of securing a league and cup double on the line. You can follow all the action, live score and key moments on The Roar’s blog live at 2:30am (AEST).

Arsenal and more importantly Arsene Wenger needs to win the FA Cup to end the season on a high after a disastrous campaign.

Chelsea have the chance to do the league and cup double if they can beat Arsenal today. Antonio Conte has expertly guided the Blues to the league title and will fancy his chances against Wenger.

Chelsea have a fully fit squad for the game against the Gunners, including 36-year-old John Terry who will make his last appearance for Chelsea if he features tomorrow.

Arsenal and Arsenal fans seem to be more concerned about the future of Wenger than the final against Chelsea.

Arsenal missed out of their usual fourth place and Champions League football for the first time in decades, however Wenger seems to be sicking around.

In his pre match conference he hinted he maybe sticking around next year, he said:

“It will not be my last match because whatever happens I will stay in football.

“Would it be a nice farewell? No, what I want is to win the next game. I love to win and I love to do well for my club. I want to win the cup for my club. It’s not about me, it’s about us winning the trophy and giving everything to achieve it.”

Antonio Conte also got involved in whether Arsene will stay, he said:

“When you stay for a long time at the same team – we’re talking about a great team, not a small team – we must consider him like one of the best managers in history. He won a lot.

“When you stay a lot for a long time in the same team, someone can forget this. But Arsene Wenger is, for sure, a really good manager for me.

“For sure, I don’t believe that tomorrow will be the last game for Arsene. I think he deserves to work with Arsenal because he showed, in these 20 years, he is a good manager. He did a good job. Only this season they missed out on the Champions League.”

Prediction

Honestly I fancy Arsenal today, it would be typical Arsenal to win the FA Cup and somehow use it to distract from the major problems at the club.

Alexis is a big game player and I fully expect the Chilean to lead his side to victory. I am backing the Gunners to win 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal