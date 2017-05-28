Lions vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Rebels pull off magical lineout move against the Crusaders

Jordie Barrett parts the Bulls defence for outstanding try

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The Lions will look to maintain their winning streak when they take on a wounded Kings team that narrowly lost to the Brumbies. Join us at The Roar for live score updates and a blog at 10:30pm AEST.

The Lions boast 13 players who have been included in the Springboks and SA A squads for the June against France and the Barbarians.

The home side welcomes the return of Jaco Kriel to the match 23 having been out injured.

Ruan Combrinck will look to continue to impress after making his Super Rugby return last week and scoring two brilliant tries.

The Southern Kings face a mammoth task to over come a very strong Lions team in Johannesburg.

The Kings will be without Lionel Cronje who is out with a jaw injury. They have suffered another blow with Andile Ntsila being rested this weekend with a shoulder injury.

Chris Cloete makes his return to the starting line-up after been out with a concussion. He will be a key figure for the Kings to disrupt the Lions attack.

Ross Geldenhuys will be taking the captaincy role in the absence of Cronje.

Prediction

The Kings are yet to beat an SA side away from home. The Lions are on a nine game winning streak. The Lions have only lost one game this season, and with the fine form they’re the home side should beat the Kings by 17 points.