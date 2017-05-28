Lions vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Lions will look to maintain their winning streak when they take on a wounded Kings team that narrowly lost to the Brumbies. Join us at The Roar for live score updates and a blog at 10:30pm AEST.
The Lions boast 13 players who have been included in the Springboks and SA A squads for the June against France and the Barbarians.
The home side welcomes the return of Jaco Kriel to the match 23 having been out injured.
Ruan Combrinck will look to continue to impress after making his Super Rugby return last week and scoring two brilliant tries.
The Southern Kings face a mammoth task to over come a very strong Lions team in Johannesburg.
The Kings will be without Lionel Cronje who is out with a jaw injury. They have suffered another blow with Andile Ntsila being rested this weekend with a shoulder injury.
Chris Cloete makes his return to the starting line-up after been out with a concussion. He will be a key figure for the Kings to disrupt the Lions attack.
Ross Geldenhuys will be taking the captaincy role in the absence of Cronje.
Prediction
The Kings are yet to beat an SA side away from home. The Lions are on a nine game winning streak. The Lions have only lost one game this season, and with the fine form they’re the home side should beat the Kings by 17 points.
11:43pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 11:43pm | ! Report
Lions extend the lead 26-3.
11:41pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 11:41pm | ! Report
Try!!! Marx scores a try off the maul
11:24pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 11:24pm | ! Report
Lions turn over and counter attack for Kwagga Smith to score a 60m try. Janjties converts. Lions head into the break with a 19-3 lead.
11:22pm
DaniE said | 11:22pm | ! Report
What a spectacular end to that half! No one even thought about kicking for touch. Super stuff.
11:28pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 11:28pm | ! Report
Agree. Great game so far, And props to Peyper, in total control. Looks good ahead of BIL tour. He refs both Maori and first Test.
11:18pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 11:18pm | ! Report
Lions penalized for illegal scrummaging
11:13pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 11:13pm | ! Report
Coetzee he’s a red card for a knee strike to the head. Lions 14 man down
11:10pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 11:10pm | ! Report
Play stopped. Foul play at the ruck. TMO to check.
11:08pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 11:08pm | ! Report
Lions penalized for not rolling away. Kings opt for kick at poles. Lions 12-3 Kings
11:02pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 11:02pm | ! Report
Kings get a penalty for a high shot by the Lions. Kings opt for a lineout 5m from lions try line.
10:56pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 10:56pm | ! Report
Try!!! Jantjies gets the perfect cross kick that captain Whitely catches and offloads to Skosan to score. Jantjies converts. Lions 12-0 Kings
10:53pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 10:53pm | ! Report
Lions lose the ball forward in kings 22m, but showing great intent on attack. Scrum Kings.
10:49pm
Vusi Gubeni said | 10:49pm | ! Report
Kings knock the ball on just outside the Lions 22m. The home side with the scrum feed.