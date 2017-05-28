 

Sharks vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores, blog

    Sharks vs Stormers

    Super Rugby, 28 May, 2017
    Growthpoint Kings Park
    Match has not started
    Sharks   Stormers
    0   0
    0 TRIES 0
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Marius van der westhuizen
    Touch judges: AJ Jacobs & Archie Sehlako
    TMO: Marius Jonker

    This early Sunday morning Round 14 Super Rugby clash sees the Stormers travelling to Durban to play the Sharks. Join The Roar from 1:15am (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 14 match from Australia.

    This should be a cracking encounter with two finals-bound sides squaring off, the Stormers well clear at the top of their division while the Sharks are out on their own for the African wildcard position.

    There will be no quarter given here today as both these rivals look for momentum heading towards the playoffs.

    Both sides are coming off wins last weekend, the Sharks leaving it late to put away the Sunwolves in Singapore last round while the Stormers scrapped their way to a win over the visiting Blues at Newlands, the only overseas side to win two this season against New Zealand opposition.

    The most notable change for either side tonight is the inclusion of Kurt Coleman at first five for the Stormers, replacing Dillyn Leyds who moves back to his more regular position on the wing.

    One can expect a typically confrontational derby between these two traditional rivals and a particularly interesting area to observe will be the fight between the two quality second rows, the Stormers Springbok pairing of Eben Eztebeth and Pieter Steph du Toit up against the underrated Ruan Botha and Stephan Lewies.

    I am expecting fireworks here and the respective performances from both pairings will go a long way for their respective sides prospects this morning.

    Tip
    Sharks by 3. Always a difficult side to play in Durban, I am picking the home side to edge a thriller.

    Join us here live on The Roar for kickoff at 1:15am AEST and feel free to leave your thoughts on the match below!

