 

WATCH: Collingwood’s Jamie Elliott robs teammate Adam Treloar of a goal

    Having spent plenty of games on the sidelines over recent seasons, Jamie Elliott has been itching to make up for lost time with Collingwood, and his enthusiasm may have got the better of him when he appeared to steal a goal from teammate Adam Treloar against Brisbane.

    In an effort that Kevin “Hungry” Bartlett would be proud of, Elliott chose to go for a mark on the line instead of shepherding through Treloar’s accurate, running shot at goal in the first quarter.

    The plan went slightly awry when the ball spilt out of the Collingwood small forward’s hands late, but the officiating umpire deemed Elliot had been pushed by Brisbane’s Darcy Gardiner, allowing him a shot at redemption.

    Elliot would go on to kick 4.4 in a dominant display as part of the Collingwood forward line, which has been desperate for firepower over the start of the 2017 season.

    And his input proved crucial, as Collingwood registered back-to-back victories for the first time this season, with a 45-point win over the Lions.

