AFL Round 10: Coaching matters, and so does the state of AFL umpiring

We’re headed into the bye rounds, which means the halfway point of the season is approaching. After 89 games of football, it looks like the top eight is taking shape.
This time last week, Round 10 loomed as an interesting slate of nine games if only because the teams placed first to tenth faced off – as did the teams positioned 11th through 18th. It was a litmus test for the whole competition so obvious that even Ross Lyon would have known it.
And so, some semblance of normality resumed. None of the nine results made you scream “what the hell just happened?” in the way we had become accustomed to this season. The top eight is taking shape, and down below we can begin to cross a few names off the list of prospective winners of 2017’s competition.
All four teams – Brisbane, Carlton, Gold Coast and Sydney – that find themselves in the bottom four lost in Round 10.
Sydney lost another close one – that makes it two losses by less than two goals on the season – as a “young” Hawthorn team were coached to perfection by coach Alastair Clarkson.
Faced with the prospect of an in-form Sydney midfield, the Hawks tackled the game with one simple rule: do not use the middle of the ground.
Hawthorn went left and right at every opportunity, playing the round SCG wings to perfection and reducing the risk of Sydney getting their scramble-heavy turnover game going to practically zero. The Hawks touched the ball 33 times inside the centre square – a number I physically counted from heat maps inside the AFL app, which is not something I can normally do.
They had 116 uncontested marks on the evening, their most on the year, and kept the ball out of Sydney’s hands (the Swans held the ball for 44 minutes, their third-lowest total of the year).
It meant the handful of youngsters the Hawks unveiled were cogs in a simple machine – they were tossed into the cauldron of Friday night football, but just had to play a role. By contrast, Sydney’s youngsters withered, and couldn’t keep up with Hawthorn’s ball control. Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Swans were spent.
For the most part, Sydney’s blue chip stocks delivered strong returns: Lance Franklin kicked five goals and recorded 11 score involvements, eating the remnants of Josh Gibson’s football soul in the process. Dan Hannebery had 35 disposals and six inside 50s, while Josh Kennedy had 33 and 20 contested possessions.
It mattered little in the end given the Hawks snuffed out whatever fire had been stoked among Sydney’s group in the previous handful of weeks.
It should serve as a timely reminder that coaching really matters. And Alastair Clarkson is still one of the best, if not the best, tacticians in the game. We would have been talking about the Hawks, not the Swans, as finished in 2017 were it not for this performance.
Hawthorn’s season is still mostly likely finished, but Friday evening showed so long as he’s in charge, Clarkson-coached teams can win.
Carlton has one of Clarkson’s protégés on their books in Brendon Bolton. He’s another of the game’s sharp tactical minds, and he’s got his team playing a style that keeps the Blues in games for long periods.
Carlton were only in the lead for six minutes yesterday against the Roos, but their comeback from a 45-point deficit to lead a few minutes into the final quarter showed the team continues to progress as it grows under Bolton.
The Blues own the league’s eighth-best defence, conceding around 90 points per game. They keep the ball out of the hands of the opposition well (with a positive time in possession differential of 1.2 minutes), kicking far more frequently than they handball (their kick-to-handball ratio is 1.82, a comical 30 per cent higher than the second-placed Essendon) and taking plenty of uncontested marks (95.1 per game, again second to Essendon).
It is a significant shift from last season for the Blues (a K/H of 1.23, 75.9 uncontested marks per game), but it hasn’t tightened the screws any: Carlton had the 10th-best defence last year, conceding 89.9 points per game.
The Blues are also about the same on time in possession differential this year compared to last. Funnily enough, Carlton are also scoring at about the same clip as last season: 72.8 points per game this year compared to 71.3 per game in 2016.
For now, the points tallies don’t really matter for Carlton. That the Blues are performing about the same as last year with a radically different game style suggests Bolton knows his group well and can get them playing the way he wants. That’s progress.
The Blues continue to get games into their new wave of players, even if match committee seems to swing from old to new on a fortnightly basis. This year, including another busy off-season, looms as the bottom of Carlton’s rebuild; Bolton is most certainly the coach to lead them back to the top.
Queensland football will once more be in focus this week, with four wins between the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions precisely where they sat after ten rounds of football last season (admittedly, the Suns have a game in hand).
Both teams have a better percentage than last season but find themselves a rung or two lower on the ladder due to the performances of those around them.
The Suns and Lions are at different stages of the journey to sustained success; Gold Coast in the third year of Rodney Eade’s current three-year reign, the stench of an inevitable coaching change growing by the week. Brisbane are ten games into Clarkson Coaching Academy graduate (although was he technically the business manager of the school?) Chris Fagan’s hopefully long tenure.
For the Lions, there remains plenty of work to do. Under Justin Leppitsch, Brisbane was a turnstile, conceding high scores every week with its players exhibiting the bare minimum defensive intensity and accountability required to be allowed in the league. It has improved a shade this year: Brisbane are conceding 20 goals a game, rather than the 24 they were in 2016.
On a positive note, Brisbane aren’t being blown out of the water as much as last time around, conceding just two blowout losses through ten games (they had nine in 22 in 2016).
Through ten rounds of the season, Brisbane, Carlton, Gold Coast and Sydney are our four cross-off teams. We’re in the midst of an even season, but three games in the loss column or more back, this quartet would need to display a level of consistent excellence that we simply cannot rationally expect them to attain on their years to date.
While we know four teams can start planning for 2018, 14 still doesn’t go into eight. There’s a lot of rough congealed around 2017’s diamond.
Assessment gets a little tricky over the next three weeks, when chunks of the competition will have an uneven number of games in the books and teams coming off byes play teams coming off a regular week’s rest. It feels like an opportune time to check in on the underlying pulse of the season in our mid-year numbers game – watch out for it on Wednesday.
For now, we can’t end a Monday football column in 2017 without getting frothy about the state of umpiring. Once again, the men in green made their presence known in critical moments of important, top eight-shaping games by applying rules in what seems like an ad-hoc fashion.
Yes, it technically took Charlie Dixon more than 30 seconds to go from the point of marking Hamish Hartlett’s entry kick to the start of his run up for a set shot at goal. The umpire was technically right to call play on.
Yes, Jayden Short technically rushed a behind without a player within four metres of him applying direct pressure. The umpire was technically right to call it a free kick.
Both individual calls were correct to the letter of the law. But if that’s how we wish to umpire games of football, can the AFL issue a decree to begin to penalise players for incorrect disposal when they do not execute a technically correct kick or handball?
Can the AFL issue a decree to enforce the ten-metre protected area around players who take a mark, a technically correct interpretation of the rule designed to give players greater freedom around the ground? Can the AFL issue a decree to penalise players who fall into or jump onto their opponent’s back when executing technically incorrect tackles?
No, they can’t, because the AFL doesn’t issue decrees to its umpires on technical adjustments to the way games are officiated. Remember the tougher deliberate out of bounds rule that morphed into the insufficient intent rule that morphed into the more lenient deliberate out of bounds rule in the space of two months? That just happened naturally.
Australian rules football is a technically challenging game to play, and perhaps more so to umpire. The match officials do the best job they can, but they have one hand tied behind their back by the increasingly complex set of circumstances thrust upon them by the higher ups of the AFL.
They don’t help themselves either, by their reticence to consider making a part-time job more professional.
Each and every week of the 2017 season there has been a clutch of head scratching umpiring decisions. How long before someone with some clout – in the media, from club land, or within the AFL itself – raises the spectre of the state of officiating in the biggest sport in the country?
As the individual incidents mount, the case builds that the patchwork quality of umpiring in the AFL is a systemic issue that requires a response from AFL House.
As one astute AFL watcher noted…
The irony of this rant is not lost on me. But that’s just where we are now. Something has to give.
For now, we must keep our eyes tuned squarely to the action on the field, for the halfway mark of the year is ten games away.
Vero provides market-leading insurance products and solutions to businesses of all sizes. Through specialist expertise and a results-focused mindset, Vero covers the risks today to help your business succeed so you can focus on your future. Ask your broker about Vero Insurance today.
May 29th 2017 @ 12:38pm
Bruce said | May 29th 2017 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
The downfield free kick to Gunston for a shot in front of goal was a strange decision, and ended up costing Sydney the game really.
May 29th 2017 @ 12:50pm
Macca said | May 29th 2017 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
The below the knees contact against Plowman and a lack of an incorrect disposal call against Waite were 2 of the more unusal decisions for me, but as Bolton said it is a very hard game to umpire.
May 29th 2017 @ 12:49pm
MattyP said | May 29th 2017 @ 12:49pm | ! Report
Luckily the players all play so perfectly to warrant the umpiring discussions … Geesh Cats, kick straight!
May 29th 2017 @ 1:11pm
Adam said | May 29th 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
What a very simplistic look at it.
Do umpires have opposition to worry about? Umpires are going to make mistakes, but they don’t have the opposition putting pressure on them…. they don’t have to kick an oval ball.
May 29th 2017 @ 12:52pm
Macca said | May 29th 2017 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
I have said it before and I will say it again,with Bolton and SOS in charge of the rebuild at the blues it gives me great confidence in its success.
Bolton has out coached his opposite number most weeks this year, when he has more tools at his disposal the wins will come.
May 29th 2017 @ 12:56pm
Joe said | May 29th 2017 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
Discussing umpiring every Monday is an unfortunate consequence of the AFL attempting to improve the rules. Personally, I respect the fact that they aren’t scared to change things, even if they have made mistakes. Other sports are more conservative, and they suffer for it in the long term. This is only short term pain.
Both the big “controversial” frees of the weekend were correctly called by the umps. The whole reason the shot-clock exists is for calling play on when it hits zero, it would have been more controversial had it NOT been play on.The AFL could make rushed behinds more clear by simply making the rule the same as deliberate on the boundary, but it was clear enough that Short did the wrong thing – he PUNCHED it rather than pick it up. Anywhere else on the ground and we’d all agree it’s deliberate, why should the rules apply differently in front of goal?
“But if he’d picked it up it would have been ball!”
Only if you completely ignore prior opportunity…
May 29th 2017 @ 1:14pm
Macca said | May 29th 2017 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
“Only if you completely ignore prior opportunity” which if you look at Cripps grabbing the ball at the bottom of a pack and having 3 north players immediately land on him and get pinged is a likely outcome.
May 29th 2017 @ 1:06pm
Phibly said | May 29th 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
Agree regarding the umpiring.
The issue is that they umpire like bureaucrats, not as sporting people making reasonable decisions. No doubt whatsoever that the umpiring head will come out and say the Jayden Short ‘deliberate’ decision was correct – and he will provide all kinds of mind-numbing bureaucratic reasons why that is so.
I can tell you I was at the game and many Essendon supporters around me were shaking their heads in disbelief. With a 50-metre sprint to goal between Short and Green, the entire crowd of 85,000+ knew that it was a high-stakes race – to say there was pressure on the outcome and on the contest is a massive understatement.
When Short ‘won’ the race, the relief of Tigers supporters was as palpable as the disappointment of the Bombers. The decision was ludicrous, and totally against why the rule was introduced in the first place (remember that – players scoring behinds for the other team to run down the clock?).
And don’t get me started on the umpires (or should that be ‘precious flowers’?) who now say they can’t even bounce a ball to start a game and after goals even though their mostly amateur predecessors routinely bounced the ball all day with no ill effects?
Puh-lease!!
May 29th 2017 @ 1:15pm
Cat said | May 29th 2017 @ 1:15pm | ! Report
Well it was correct.
May 29th 2017 @ 1:08pm
kick to kick said | May 29th 2017 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
Fair enough comments on Sydney’s failings on the night but there were other factors. Hawthorn played a tight-marking defensive game in the first quarter , offering Sydney limited kick options and the Swans were very subdued in not playing on or trying to break the lines with a running game. The Swans were static and slow. As Ryan diagnosed well on Friday, speed is the Hawks’ kryptonite , but allowing them time to dispute the ball, regather possession then go into open spaces with precise kicking is where they excel. In the third quarter the Swans increased risk taking and tempo and scored five goals to two. That continued in the last quarter until they hit the front but they simply ran out of steam. Two rotations down in a tight game was too much. The loss of Lloyd was most telling. He averages 27 disposals per game – 20th in the AFL this season for total disposals and of those top 20 has the second highest efficiency rate at nearly 80%. He is the Swans most important distributor from half back this year and maybe their most important distributor overall. I think its reasonable to say that Lloyd going down in the first minutes made the difference in a nail-biting game.