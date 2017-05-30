Mooy helps Huddersfield to Premier League promotion

Maclaren on new club: 'I used to watch Darmstadt'

Huddersfield’s Socceroos star and Manchester City loanee Aaron Mooy made no mistake with his penalty in the Championship playoff shootout win over Reading at Wembley that sealed Premier League promotion.

After a goalless 120 minutes, Huddersfield won the dramatic penalty shootout 4-3 to return to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

Christopher Schindler struck the winning penalty for Huddersfield after Reading failed to convert their last two spot-kicks.

Reading had taken an early lead in the shootout and looked set for promotion, until Stuart Moore missed his attempt.

Mooy converted from the subsequent attempt, and Huddersfield never looked back.

Huddersfield join Newcastle United and Brighton in returning to the top flight of English football.

Sunderland, Middlesborough and Hull City are the unlucky teams to go down, with all relegated for next season.

Mooy has had a great season at Huddersfield, and was expected to play in the Premier League regardless of whether or not Huddersfield won promotion.