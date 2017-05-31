Daley unhappy with Queensland’s underdog status

Roar and Against: Who will win Origin Game 1?

The signs are ominous for all conquering Queensland ahead of Wednesday night’s State of Origin series opener in Brisbane.

And NSW coach Laurie Daley doesn’t like it one bit.

The Maroons finally appear vulnerable after claiming 10 of the last 11 series.

Queensland will be without more than 100 Origin games’ worth of experience with Matt Scott (knee), Johnathan Thurston (shoulder), Billy Slater (overlooked), Greg Inglis (knee) and Corey Parker (retired) missing.

And they will blood two rookies – five-eighth Anthony Milford and prop Dylan Napa.

Daley would have been forgiven for revelling in NSW earning the rare title of bookies’ favourites for game one.

Instead alarm bells were ringing after Queensland were handed the underdog tag that they relish.

“It’d be naive to think that just because they’re missing a couple of their big name players that they’re not going to be ready,” Daley said.

“They’ll be as tough as ever. Our guys need to understand that because this is the time that they like.

“They like it when people are starting to doubt them.

“But I can guarantee this team won’t doubt them and I certainly won’t.”

In his fifth year at the NSW helm, Daley said he had learned the hard way what the Maroons do with their backs to the wall in an Origin career which also included 11 series as a player.

“I don’t worry about who’s favourites. One thing is they’ll try to find a reason to rally together and support one another and play well,” he said.

That reason will no doubt be Queensland skipper Cameron Smith’s amazing milestone.

The wily hooker will become the first player to reach 40 Origin games.

“I am not sure we will enjoy it (underdog status) but that has always been the way with Queensland teams,” Maroons coach Kevin Walters said.

“We didn’t always go into games as favourites.

“NSW have got that tag at the moment and probably rightly so with the changes to our side.”

The Maroons have won the past three and eight of the last nine Origins in Queensland, their last loss coming in game one, 2014.

Daley backed a Blues side led by new skipper Boyd Cordner to nab a rare Origin I victory in Brisbane.

“We’ve always had belief. We’ve always tried hard,” he said.

“It always comes down to being able to execute at those critical moments. That’s what we need to be better at.”

NSW hope to find some inspiration in the man who sparked the Blues’ last series win in 2014 – Jarryd Hayne, albeit at centre not fullback.

The Blues have also welcomed back Mitchell Pearce from his 2016 exile for off-field issues and again appointed him as halfback despite a woeful Origin record (0-6 series tally).

Both teams know the start is everything in Origin.

Since the introduction of the three game format in 1982, the team that has won the opener has gone on to win the series 26 times out of 35 – including seven of the past eight.