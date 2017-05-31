Episode 97: Who knew it was Origin time?

By The Cheap Seats Podcast , 31 May 2017 The Cheap Seats Podcast is a Roar Guru

Sportswriters Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell have been out of the Cheap Seats studio so long, they had to reset all their passwords.

True story.

But it’s State of Origin time, and the boys have managed to get back in the game to tackle some curly Origin questions, plus a bit of Super Rugby and Champions Trophy cricket to boot:

1. Is this the most open Origin series we’ve seen in the last ten years?

2. Why will NSW win?

3. Why will Qld win?

4. Who will run down the Brumbies in the Australian Super Rugby conference?

5. If the International Cricket Council holds an international one-day tournament and no-one sees it, was a ball bowled at all?

