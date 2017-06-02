Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: NBA Finals Game 1 live scores, blog

The finals match-up that we might as well have set in stone before the season started is here, with the Golden State Warriors looking to defend home court in Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 11am (AEST).

For the third straight season, it’s the Warriors and Cavaliers squaring off for the ultimate prize in Basketball, with the ledger squared at one apiece after LeBron James inspired Cleveland back from 3-1 down to claim their first title.

It’s James who once again will decide just how well the Cavaliers will go, with his form being ridiculously good throughout the playoffs, giving them a 12-1 record.

Their only loss came when James scored zero points in the final quarter of Game 3 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, and it was hardly a surprise to see the Celtics pounce with LeBron struggling.

Unlike last year though, James seems to have some solid support from Kevin Love who has scored plenty of points and dominated the glass throughout the playoffs, while Kyrie Irving has played his role well.

But it all comes down to how LeBron plays. He is averaging an insane 30 points per game during the playoffs and given he and his teammates have had three full weeks off since the start of the playoffs – the Warriors have had the same – it’s going to be full speed ahead with fatigue not an issue early in the series.

Unfortunately for Cleveland and despite the Warriors not matching their regular season record, they are stronger on paper and if it all gels during the finals, there may be no stopping them this time around.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have led the charge and without setting the world on fire by their usual lofty standards, they still gave the Warriors the best record in the NBA at the end of the season and are yet to drop a playoff game as they put it on cruise control going past Portland, Utah and San Antonio.

Durant and Curry have been backed up strongly by Klay Thompson, however they have lacked a little bit in the paint with Zaza Pachulia fighting a losing battle down low in many ways.

That’s their glaring weakness and while James controls the Cavs destiny, he has to ensure Tristan Thompson and Love are involved with scoring, while they should also take care of rebounding and give them an advantage comfortably in that regard.

If the Cavaliers can play a slower sort of game, winning the rebound count by a convincing margin and cause enough misses on Durant – that of course, will be LeBron’s job – then they will be serious challengers on the road.

Prediction

Home court advantage and a barrage of points for the Warriors will see them get over the line. It won’t be a blowout at any rate, but they should skip away with it in the last quarter.

Warriors by 10.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Game 1 from 11am (AEST) and don't forget to add a comment in the section below.