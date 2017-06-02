Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores

Back fresh from the bye the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights will come head-to-head in this NRL Round 13 clash in Melbourne. Join The Roar for live scores from 6pm Friday Night.

The league leaders the Melbourne Storm have been exceptional so far this campaign, winning games with quality and scrapping through tougher games to show their steel and title credentials.

However, this round should pose an interesting question not usually asked of a Melbourne Storm outfit, how will Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk respond to an uncharacteristic heavy loss mid week for Queensland.

The two have been their brilliant best when playing this year but the result on Wednesday night may affect their confidence heading out against the Knights this weekend.

However, what greater game to try and gather some confidence back against the lowly and struggling Newcastle outfit who despite showing some heart and conviction in recent games just seem like a cut below the rest of the competition.

Newcastle have been putting some real effort and soul into their matches so far but have had little luck grinding out results for those all valuable competition points.

The bye will surely help both teams however and I expect a high scoring match in Melbourne on Friday night.

Heading in this clash the teams could not be more different when comparing results from their last five games. The Storm have won four from five, losing only to the Titans at Suncorp while Newcastle earned their first win in what seems like forever when defeating Canberra that said week, but then losing the other four.

Prediction

The Storm’s key men may be down in confidence after that mid-week disaster but they should bounce back against the perfect opposition to gain some confidence from.

Storm by 20

Join The Roar for live scores from 6pm AEST