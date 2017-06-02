NBA Finals live stream: How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and on TV

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

For the third straight season, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the NBA Finals. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching and streaming the entire series.

After an 82-game regular season and over a month of playoffs, it all comes down to a seven-game series to decide who will be the NBA champions and win their second in three seasons.

When the sides met in the 2014-15 finals, the Warriors claimed victory. They were on track to do it again in 2015-16, but LeBron James inspired the Cavaliers from 3-1 down to win the series, taking three straight games including two away from home.

This year’s finals series promises to be another epic between the sides, and luckily for us there are plenty of options to watch every game live.

How to watch on TV

ESPN have the exclusive rights to NBA in Australia and will be showing each of the seven finals games live, picking up the feed from the host broadcaster in the USA, ABC. You’ll need a Foxtel subscription with the sports package to watch their coverage.

They will generally begin their broadcast between 30 minutes and an hour before tip-off with their NBA Countdown programme.

All games in the series will then be followed by Sportscenter for a wrap-up.

There will also be plenty of replays available after each game, generally during the early evening.

How to live stream online

There are two options to stream the NBA finals online. Because it’s being broadcast on ESPN, which is available on Foxtel, you will also be able to stream the NBA Finals on the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps through your tablet, smartphone or TV.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription to the Foxtel sports pack, with the streaming service included. Foxtel Play, on the other hand, is better if you only want to live stream sport. Subscription packages with all the available sports channels start from $39 a month.

The alternative is the NBA League Pass. This gives you the option to watch every game of the playoffs live, plus plenty of extra content. It will set you back $40.99 a month or $67.99 for 12 months.

Of course, The Roar will carry live scores and blogs of each match.

Here is the full schedule for the finals. All times are in AEST.

Full NBA Finals schedule

Date Time (AEST) Game Home Away Venue Fri Jun 2 11:00 AM 1 Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers Oracle Arena Mon Jun 5 10:00 AM 2 Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers Oracle Arena Thu Jun 8 11:00 AM 3 Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors Quicken Loans Arena Sat Jun 10 11:00 AM 4 Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors Quicken Loans Arena Tue Jun 13 11:00 AM 5* Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers Oracle Arena Sat Jun 17 11:00 AM 6* Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors Quicken Loans Arena Mon Jun 19 10:00 AM 7* Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers Oracle Arena