Australian football needs its own Super League

Most of the attention on Australian football lately has been on expansion, but maybe we should be downsizing instead.

Boring and unpopular teams like Wellington, Central Coast, Newcastle and Melbourne City are a dead weight on the A-League. As long as these teams are part of the competition, overall ratings and attendance will suffer as a result.

Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar, Adelaide United and Perth Glory should break away and form a six-team Australian Super League.

These teams would play each other six times over for a 30-round season. There would be no salary cap, teams wouldn’t compete in the Asian Champions League and there would be no finals series nor any promotion or relegation. In addition the number of foreign players allowed on each team would be increased to eight

This will create a high-quality league with at least three starting places for Australian players on each team. All games should be broadcast live on free-to-air television by local channels following teams in their own respective cities.

Below the Australian Super League the National Premier League system should be streamlined to just five competitions based in each of the five mainland states. Northern NSW, Canberra, Tasmania and Darwin would be rolled into New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

The NPL finals can be scrapped and replaced with a 32-team NPL Cup comprising six teams from each premier league and two from New Zealand.

What do you think? Could this be the way forward for football in Australia?