Storm comfortably defeat spirited Knights

The Melbourne Storm have once again shown their ruthlessness and class, dismantling the Knights by 28 points last night in Melbourne.

The Storm were utterly dominant here, scoring in the early minutes of the match before sprinting to a 16-6 lead. It only got worse for Newcastle who, despite a spirited performance, couldn’t stop the Storm marching to 28-point victory, 40-12.

Melbourne struck early in the first half, with Suliasi Vunivalu scoring in the right-hand corner to give the Storm the early advantage.

By the 14th minute Melbourne had their second with some brilliant play helping Josh Addo-Carr to score down the left with Cooper Cronk and Brandon Smith stealing the show thus far.

Within minutes they had a third when Felise Kaufusi scored in the 18th minute, concluding a dominant opening 20 minutes for the Storm. Ken Sio earned one back late in the half for Newcastle, but the Storm were well on top at half-time.

The second half started perfectly for the Storm when Billy Slater scored, Melbourne wasting no time pressing in attack as soon as the game resumed after the break. Within minutes Vunivalu scored his second after flying high in the 50th minute.

Three minutes later and Slater had scored again, some woeful Newcastle defending allowing the score line head out to 32-6. Smith earned himself a try for his effort tonight before Lachlan Fitzgibbon scored a consolation for Newcastle. Cheyse Blair, however, finished off a perfect evening for Melbourne, with the Storm winning 40-12