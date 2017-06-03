Tigers tamed by deft Dragons, 16-12

Awesome Dugan try ruined by de Belin's 'out of the play' run

St George have survived a scrappy second half performance to consolidate their top four position with a 16-12 win over the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium. The Dragons led 12-2 at half-time.

Captain and five-eighth Gareth Widdop had a dream return from injury, scoring both St George first half tries. It was his first game since he injured his knee in the ANZAC Day clash against the Roosters.

His first try came in the 13th minute, after the Dragons kept the ball alive late in the tackle count. Centre Kurt Mann ran across field before linking with his skipper, with Widdop then dummying his way over to score out wide.

His second try came in the 28th minute, when he scooped up a Tigers’ dropped ball and raced 60 metres to score.

The Tigers scored first in the second half in the 47th minute, when winger Kevin Naiqama showed his finishing ability after receiving a great cut out ball from James Tedesco.

But the Dragons hit back almost immediately. Interchange forward Hame Sele offloaded a nice short ball put a charging Tyson Frizell into a gap. Frizell showed good pace in running 20 metres to score out wide.

Plenty of dropped ball from the Dragons then allowed the Tigers to stay in the match.

They ended up with their worst completion rate for the season and the Tigers finally capitalised with three minutes to go.

James Tedesco raced 50 metres from a kick return before being taken in a try-saving tackle by his opposite number, Josh Dugan.

Winger Michael Chee Kam was then able to take advantage of the broken defensive line to score and set up a grandstand finish.

But time beat the Tigers.

Both Tedesco and Dugan had strong games after backing up from State of Origin Game 1 on Wednesday.

For Dugan, it was his first match for the Dragons since fracturing his cheekbone playing for Australia in the ANZAC Test against New Zealand.

Like Tedesco, he picked up plenty of metres in attack and was safe at the back. He also had a try disallowed in the first half, after backrower Jack De Belin was ruled to be offside in a long range attacking movement.

The Tigers tried hard but were understandably lacking cohesion with their brand new halves pairing of Jack Littlejohn and Tui Lolohea.

Coach Ivan Cleary will be happy with their effort, if not their execution.

While the Dragons had their handling problems, they did show plenty of commitment in defence.

They’ll be happy to take the two points and will hope that a rib injury that forced Tyson Frizell off late in the game isn’t serious.

Final score

St George Illawarra Dragons 16

Wests Tigers 12