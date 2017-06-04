UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway live blog, round-by-round updates

Jose Aldo will be looking to defend his UFC featherweight title when he takes on interim-champion Max Holloway. Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for live coverage and round-by-round updates.
After having his incredible run put to a stop against Conor McGregor, featherweight champion Jose Aldo bounced back by winning the beating Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 to get his belt back.
Now Aldo is looking for his eighth title defence and first of his second run as champion.
Jose Aldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time but with just two finishes in the past six years, Aldo will be looking to prove that he still dangerous.
His first fight at home since 2014 will be against Max Holloway, who has been on a tear of his own since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013.
Max Holloway has won 10-straight fights, including huge victories over Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, Chares Oliveria and Cub Swanson.
At just 25 years of age, Holloway has a bright future ahead of him, and a win over Jose Aldo would put him en route to becoming one of the best of all time.
In the co-main event the next number-one contender for the Women’s Strawweight title will be crowned, as hometown woman #1 Claudia Gadelha takes on #2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz.
Both women have fallen short to current champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the past, however a win at UFC 212 puts them in prime position to have another go. A loss however, would be a significant setback.
#11 Brazilian legend Vitor Belfort also returns home for what could be his last fight, against fellow UFC legend Nate Marquardt.
Prediction
Jose Aldo looked like he could be done after his devastating loss to Conor McGregor, however in his last fight he looked better than ever.
Max Holloway has looked unstoppable in his past 10 fights, and will be looking to dethrone a legend. Expect an incredible contest that could go down to the wire.
Jose Aldo to defeat Max Holloway via split decision
1:15pm
#11 Vitor Belfort vs Nate Marquardt – ROUND 1/3
Round one is underway. Both men stay patient in the early going. Marquardt gets the trip and takes down Belfort. Belfort has a closed guard and Marquardt is using his shoulder as a weapon. Belfort is just holding on, Marquardt is struggling to pass. The referee forces the standup. Both men meet in the middle of the cage and stay patient again. Marquardt has a leg kick checked. Belfort staggers Marquardt with a one-two and then goes to the body. Marquardt lands a right hand. Marquardt lands an inside leg kick. Belfort has a high kick blocked. Time. Uneventful first round, both men stay patient.
My score: 10-9 Marquardt
Overall score: 10-9 Marquardt
12:54pm
Up next is a middleweight bout between #11 Vitor Belfort and Nate Marquardt.
12:54pm
THE OFFICIAL DECISION: Paulo Borrachinha def. Oluwale Bamgbose via TKO (punches) 1:06, R2
12:52pm
Paulo Borrachinha vs Oluwale Bamgbose – ROUND 2/3
Borrachinha takes the centre of the cage and looks to walk down Bamgbose. Bamgbose misses with a spin. Bamgbose lands a good combination. Borrachinha drops Bamgbose and lands some hard shots to end the fight. Huge win for Borrachinha.
12:50pm
Paulo Borrachinha vs Oluwale Bamgbose – ROUND 1/3
Round one of a possible three is underway. Both men come out aggressive and Bamgbose lands a right hand. Lots of movement early on by Bamgbose. Borrachinha is staying patient now after being caught early. Bamgbose catches Borrachinha’s kick and looks for the takedown. Bamgbose lands some shots then gets the takedown. Borrachinha avoids the choke and gets back up to his feet, shaking his head. Borrachinha moves forward and gets hit with a leg kick that drops him. Borrachinha lands a good shot to the body. Borrachinha has another kick caught. Borrachinha lands some good shots and Bamgbose is hurt. Borrachinha is chasing him and landing big shot after big shot. Bamgbose is able to survive and he drives Borrachinha against the fence. Bamgbose drags down Borrachinha once again. Bamgbose lands two shots to end round one. Very close round.
My score: 10-10
Overall score: 10-10 (Draw)
12:30pm
Paulo Borrachinha takes on Oluwale Bamgbose in a middleweight contest!
12:30pm
12:29pm
THE OFFICIAL DECISION: Yancy Medeiros def. Erick Silva via TKO (punches) 2:01, R2
12:28pm
Erick Silva vs Yancy Medeiros – ROUND 2/3
Second round is underway. They touch gloves. Medeiros looks for an overhand right straight away and lands some, but not all of it. Silva lands a kick. Medeiros misses with a big swing as Silva misses with a spinning heel kick. Leg kick lands for Silva. Jab lands for Medeiros followed by a right hand behind the jab. Counter uppercut lands for Medeiros. Silva lands a good combination and that rocks Medeiros. Medeiros lands a left hook and Silva is down! Medeiros lands more on top and the referee stops the fight. Silva looked to be defending himself and he is not happy about the stoppage.
12:24pm
Erick Silva vs Yancy Medeiros – ROUND 1/3
Round one of the first fight of the main card is underway. They touch gloves. Medeiros has a high guard to start, and is throwing some kicks. Silva staying patient with a low guard. Silva looks to keep Medeiros on the outside as misses a kick. Medeiros lands a shot and drops Silva. Medeiros pounces on him and Silva is able to get back up to his feet and circle away as he looks to recover. Silva lands a good leg kick. Spinning back fist is just blocked by Silva. Silva has a kick to the body blocked. Silva just misses with a big right hand. Body kick lands for Silva as he forces Medeiros back. Medeiros lands a good one-two. Silva lands a good leg kick. Medeiros lands a good combination. Silva lands another hard leg kick. Silva goes high with a kick. Silva lands a leg kick off a one-two. Silva lands a hard clinch knee that drops Medeiros for a second and that’s time. Great comeback at the end from Silva.
My score: 10-9 Silva
Overall score: 10-9 Silva