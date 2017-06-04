UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway live blog, round-by-round updates

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

Jose Aldo will be looking to defend his UFC featherweight title when he takes on interim-champion Max Holloway. Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for live coverage and round-by-round updates.

After having his incredible run put to a stop against Conor McGregor, featherweight champion Jose Aldo bounced back by winning the beating Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 to get his belt back.

Now Aldo is looking for his eighth title defence and first of his second run as champion.

Jose Aldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time but with just two finishes in the past six years, Aldo will be looking to prove that he still dangerous.

His first fight at home since 2014 will be against Max Holloway, who has been on a tear of his own since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013.

Max Holloway has won 10-straight fights, including huge victories over Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, Chares Oliveria and Cub Swanson.

At just 25 years of age, Holloway has a bright future ahead of him, and a win over Jose Aldo would put him en route to becoming one of the best of all time.

In the co-main event the next number-one contender for the Women’s Strawweight title will be crowned, as hometown woman #1 Claudia Gadelha takes on #2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Both women have fallen short to current champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the past, however a win at UFC 212 puts them in prime position to have another go. A loss however, would be a significant setback.

#11 Brazilian legend Vitor Belfort also returns home for what could be his last fight, against fellow UFC legend Nate Marquardt.

Prediction

Jose Aldo looked like he could be done after his devastating loss to Conor McGregor, however in his last fight he looked better than ever.

Max Holloway has looked unstoppable in his past 10 fights, and will be looking to dethrone a legend. Expect an incredible contest that could go down to the wire.

Jose Aldo to defeat Max Holloway via split decision