Selection drama for England as quarter finals beckon

Rain won't go away as Australia and Kiwis share the points

England go into their group A clash with New Zealand in Cardiff knowing a win will see them advance to the quarter finals.

After defeating Bangladesh in their group opener, England will go into this fixture in high spirits. They however will have to be on top form to beat a New Zealand side who possibly could have started the tournament with a win if rain hadn’t called an early end to their clash with rivals Australia.

It won’t all be plain sailing for the host nation.

Strike bowler, Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the tournament after picking up a side-strain injury against Bangladesh, calling for England to call Middlesex quick Steven Finn into the team.

This isn’t the only pace bowling issue, as Nottinghamshire’s Jake Ball has given up over 80 runs in two of his last three ODI outings, meaning left-hander David Willey could be in line for a recall despite failing to display his trademark swing this summer.

Another selection headache for England and the one which is of most interest to me revolves around the out-of-sorts Jason Roy. The flashy opener has struggled for form of late, registering scores of 0, 20, 1, 8, 4 and 1 in his last six ODI innings since returning from a stint in the IPL with the Gujarat Lions.

If England does part ways with Roy, Jonny Bairstow could and should get a shot. Bairstow’s white ball form has impressed many despite limited playing time this summer. His scores of 10*, 72* and 51 have made people sit up and take notice, myself included.

How does the old saying go? Never change a winning formula?

Well, England is a winning side at the moment. Having won their pool opener to back up their 2-0 and 2-1 series victories over a much improved Ireland side and a South African outfit desperate to win a major trophy, selectors and fans alike may feel now is not the right time to be tinkering with things.

This is where I disagree.

Bairstow is in the form of his life. His performances in an England shirt have been outstanding, and his 51 against South Africa in a dead rubber ODI may not grab your attention at first glance, but given he came to the crease with England reeling at 15-3, it showed his true class and determination to succeed.

Yes, he may never have opened the batting in international cricket, but has done in List A, and to great effect, smashing 174 off 113 balls just two months ago.

I think it’s worth giving him a go.

The selectors have already made one big call this tournament by dropping leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who had played in 41 of England’s past 44 ODIs, but it remains to be seen whether Bairstow will be the beneficiary of another bold selection move.