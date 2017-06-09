Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

Coming off disappointing losses, both the Adelaide Crows and the St Kilda Saints will want to redeem themselves with a win when they lock horns at the Adelaide Oval. Join us here on The Roar for all the live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

Has a side ever started the season 8-3 with a percentage of 138.1 and yet still had as many doubters as the Crows do right now?

But the facts are that with three losses from their past five games, Adelaide’s grip on top spot has been shaken, and with Geelong, Richmond and Port Adelaide snapping at their heels, they desperately need a steadying win before next week’s bye.

Rory Sloane was again tagged in the Crows’ loss to Geelong, and with North Melbourne and Melbourne having already tried the same tactic with great success this year, some close attention from the Saints’ designated run-with man Seb Ross looms large.

For St Kilda, season 2017 has been a case of two steps forward and one step back, with some impressive wins mitigated by a few very ordinary performances.

Since their landmark victory over GWS in Round 7, the Saints have racked up a pair of dismal losses in succession to Sydney and the Western Bulldogs, and with finals the expectation after a slow and steady rebuild, coach Alan Richardson finds himself under pressure for the first time in his coaching career.

Superstar veteran Nick Riewoldt’s continued absence will again be keenly felt, with the onus on the recalled Josh Bruce and struggling youngster Paddy McCartin to deliver a winning score up forward.

Prediction

The Saints’ record away from Melbourne has been very ordinary in recent years, and with Adelaide expected to fire up in front of their home crowd, the Crows should be able to get the job done and retake top spot- for the time being.

Adelaide by 41 points

It’s a special night for 26-year old Crow Jonathon Beech, who, after years of starring at SANFL level before being given a lifeline in the 2015 rookie draft, will finally make his AFL debut.

Can the mature-aged ball magnet make it one to remember? Or will the Saints come from the heavens and spring an upset?

Tune into The Roar’s live coverage of the match from 7:50pm (AEST), and be sure to leave a comment or two in the section below.