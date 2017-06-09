Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

Coming off disappointing losses, both the Adelaide Crows and the St Kilda Saints will want to redeem themselves with a win when they lock horns at the Adelaide Oval. Join us here on The Roar for all the live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
Has a side ever started the season 8-3 with a percentage of 138.1 and yet still had as many doubters as the Crows do right now?
But the facts are that with three losses from their past five games, Adelaide’s grip on top spot has been shaken, and with Geelong, Richmond and Port Adelaide snapping at their heels, they desperately need a steadying win before next week’s bye.
Rory Sloane was again tagged in the Crows’ loss to Geelong, and with North Melbourne and Melbourne having already tried the same tactic with great success this year, some close attention from the Saints’ designated run-with man Seb Ross looms large.
For St Kilda, season 2017 has been a case of two steps forward and one step back, with some impressive wins mitigated by a few very ordinary performances.
Since their landmark victory over GWS in Round 7, the Saints have racked up a pair of dismal losses in succession to Sydney and the Western Bulldogs, and with finals the expectation after a slow and steady rebuild, coach Alan Richardson finds himself under pressure for the first time in his coaching career.
Superstar veteran Nick Riewoldt’s continued absence will again be keenly felt, with the onus on the recalled Josh Bruce and struggling youngster Paddy McCartin to deliver a winning score up forward.
The Saints’ record away from Melbourne has been very ordinary in recent years, and with Adelaide expected to fire up in front of their home crowd, the Crows should be able to get the job done and retake top spot- for the time being.
Adelaide by 41 points
It’s a special night for 26-year old Crow Jonathon Beech, who, after years of starring at SANFL level before being given a lifeline in the 2015 rookie draft, will finally make his AFL debut.
Can the mature-aged ball magnet make it one to remember? Or will the Saints come from the heavens and spring an upset?
Tune into The Roar’s live coverage of the match from 7:50pm (AEST), and be sure to leave a comment or two in the section below.
8:33pm
Tim Miller said | 8:33pm | ! Report
Otten takes a strong intercept mark on the half-forward flank 70 out from goal, he gives to Laird who gives to Smith on the boundary line, who goes for a bit of a Hail Mary from 55 but it’s ill-directed, out on the full.
8:31pm
Tim Miller said | 8:31pm | ! Report
BEHIND ST KILDA
Betts turns it over on the wing, Stevens marks and the Saints are away. Long ball to McCartin who does well to recover first and dish to Acres, whose kick goes towards Membrey in the pocket, gets out the back and dribbles through for a point.
Adelaide 6.6 (42)
St Kilda 1.2 (8)
Q2, 17.05 left
8:29pm
Tim Miller said | 8:29pm | ! Report
Douglas looks to break again for the Crows, but is run down brilliantly by Billings, Stevens takes the advantage, gives it to Steven, and he finds McCartin on the lead. He’s usually a lovely kick for goal, but from 45 on a slight angle, he sprays it badly, and can’t even register a score. Very poor kick; that won’t ease the pressure on him.
8:28pm
Tim Miller said | 8:28pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
But Carlisle’s kick is very risky, to a contest on the 50, and the Crows swoop, force the turnover and Matt Crouch finds Milera on the lead just inside 50. Not much of an angle to speak of, and Milera makes the distance with ease! Crows with the first of the second, and it’s rapidly slipping away for the Saints.
Adelaide 6.6 (42)
St Kilda 1.1 (7)
Q2, 18.57 left
8:27pm
Tim Miller said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Underway for the second quarter. Jacobs with the first tap, Douglas gathers and bangs it long but Carlisle is perfectly placed to mark near the goalsquare and rebound for the Saints.
8:26pm
Tim Miller said | 8:26pm | ! Report
Quarter time at the Adelaide Oval, and the Crows have blown the game open early to lead by 29 points at the first break. The Saints just look a class below their opponents, with the Crows looking stronger around the ball, more sure of themselves in defence and definitely more deadly up forward. They’ve been able to get one-on-ones in their forward 50 often, with Betts on the end of a couple of long kicks matched up on Geary and Jenkins also singled out on Brown, yet when the Saints break clear and look to go forward, it’s McCartin and Bruce on plenty of Adelaide jumpers.
The anticipated tag on Rory Sloane hasn’t come, but the Crows’ superstar has still been very quiet with just 3 possessions, although one was a goal. But the rest of the midfield has lifted, with Rory Atkins and Richard Douglas impressive, Jake Lever a rock in defence and Eddie Betts looking dangerous up forward. With 10 hitouts, Sam Jacobs has also been typically excellent in the ruck. But that was a true team performance, with no real standouts but no passengers either.
The Saints were simply outclassed that term. They weren’t by any means bad, but they do look like they’re out of their league here. Seb Ross has tried hard in midfield, as has Dylan Roberton in defence and Jack Sinclair roaming the ground has been prolific, but they’ve simply had too few winners to mount any sort of challenge.
Can St Kilda turn this around? Only a few minutes to go until the start of the second term.
And as we look at the replay of that last play, it shows Smith’s ball was so far out of bounds on the wing that Collingwood fans are having 1979 Grand Final flashbacks. Anyway, back to the game.
8:20pm
Tim Miller said | 8:20pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Time ticks down as Betts lines up, but as the siren sounds, Betts misses from 40. They’ve missed a few gettable shots this term, have the Crows. But other than that, hard to fault them.
Adelaide 5.6 (36)
St Kilda 1.1 (7)
QUARTER TIME
8:19pm
Tim Miller said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Punch from Jacobs nearly goes out of bounds on the wing, but Smith somehow keeps it in, roves it, bangs it long and Betts marks just in front of Geary in scoring range!
8:18pm
Tim Miller said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Mav Weller limping off the ground for the Saints. Even more bad news for St Kilda. BT reckons it’s a calf, but I reckon it looks more like an ankle. But what would I know.