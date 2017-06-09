The formation works! Ten thoughts following Socceroos’ victory in Adelaide

1. Turns out there’s life after Timmy after all

Step up, Tomi Juric. The Luzern striker spoke in the week about his own disappointment at his goalscoring record but, having scored six goals in his last six games for club and country, Socceroos fans must surely be more at ease about Tim Cahill’s inevitable retirement than what they’d have felt this time last year.

2. We now have players who can turn the game on its head

The well-publicised ability of Aaron Mooy was only on display in fits and starts against the Saudis as he struggled for the space and midfield dominance that he’s become accustomed to at club level. Of course, the topic of match winners could not be discussed without mentioning Tom Rogic, whose decisive winning goal was one of the best examples of him slowly but surely replicating his club form for the green and gold.

3. Without Trent Sainsbury, we’re toast

Sainsbury was not mentioned much in commentary and, given the state of some of our defending, it’s probably an indication that he was having a decent game. With Ryan McGowan always appearing two metres out of position, Bailey Wright a touch short of pace and Matthew Spiranovic’s international career in tatters, having an in-form and composed Sainsbury in our defensive ranks is nothing short of a godsend.

4. Mat Ryan’s spot is no longer guaranteed

Although he was clearly not helped by some shocking defending, conceding two goals against a team parking the bus does not provide a positive assessment of Mat Ryan’s performance. More worryingly for him, by the time the Japan game comes around, the Socceroos may well have a starting Bundesliga goalkeeper in Mitch Langerak. How long does Ryan remain the first choice between the sticks?

5. Aziz Behich is a better fit on the left than Brad Smith

There does seem to be a sound logic behind playing a more defensive player on one side when the opposite wingback is given licence to burst forward. But for all his attacking prowess, there’s no doubt Brad Smith has struggled from a defensive point of things since the introduction of the ‘Angeball’ formation. Behich’s solid performance, one that was more balanced than that of the former Liverpool man, will certainly provide the boss with a selection headache in the lead-up to the Confederations Cup.

6. Hey, Robbie Kruse didn’t play badly!

See, Robbie? Stop the moaning and you’re a half decent player! Of course, the former Leverkusen man’s selection in every Socceroos squad has become a running joke, but if he can finally get his club career back on track, A-League or otherwise, Robbie Kruse is a shoe-in for the World Cup squad, should we qualify.

7. We need a left-footed centre back

For the sake of maintaining a natural balance in the back three, the left-sided central defender must, well, be capable of using his left foot! That is no slight on Milos Degenek and Bailey Wright, both of whom have been satisfactory in the position, but an improvement there would do the side a world of good. Matt Jurman, anyone?

8. The formation works!

Here me out on this one. Yes, Saudi Arabia had the audacity of scoring two goals away from home. So what? The infamous 3-2-4-1 formation, remember, was introduced in response to our lack of penetration against sides who stick ten men behind the ball.

The result? Seven goals in three games and not a Tim Cahill flying header among ’em! Yes, the build-up play was sloppy to the point of torture at times, but I have no doubt that with one or two personnel changes (Ryan McGowan needs a spell on the bench), it will be easier on the eye.

9. Come back, Millsy

He’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but the absence of Mark Milligan truly showed in Adelaide. Acting as a fulcrum between the defence and the midfield, a player like him can take the pressure off of Aaron Mooy’s shoulders, who can then focus on tasks further up the pitch.

10. We will qualify

Ignore the social media heroes, the Socceroos will be in Russia in 2018. Don’t believe me? Japan are too strong to take a point from I hear you scream? They’ve drawn 1-1 in Tokyo against the might of Syria earlier this week.

Add to that the fact that we always step up against the Blue Samurai, and that a match-up between Japan and the Saudis means that one of first or second-place (or both!) will drop points on the final matchday, leaves me in no doubt that, if we can just take a point on August 31, we will be going to a fourth successive World Cup.