Roar and Against: Watching AFL on TV is better than being at the ground

Ever since sport made its way into our lounge rooms, it’s been a popular matter of debate as to whether you’d rather go to the game live or watch it on TV.

Maybe you reckon there’s nothing quite like soaking up the atmosphere at a packed stadium, but you just don’t get the close-up detail that live broadcasts offer.

Of course, not all sports are equal; some fans who just have to get to the ground to watch a game of AFL might prefer to turn on the telly for a game of rugby. With that in mind, we’re breaking this question down individually for four of the biggest spectator sports in Australia: rugby league, rugby union, AFL and football.

Today, we’re looking at AFL.

Making the case for sitting in front of the TV is The Roar’s Assistant Editor, Daniel Jeffrey, while on the side of going to the ground is Weekend Editor Josh Elliott.

Let’s get to it!

For: Why it’s better to watch AFL on TV than at the ground

Daniel Jeffrey, Assistant Editor

I established in the first part of this series that I’m a fan of catching every single detail when I’m watching sport, be that NRL, AFL or something else. That’s something you just can’t do at the ground particularly when you’re watching Aussie Rules.

Let’s be blunt. AFL is one hell of a frantic, fast-paced (and somewhat confusing) sport. The TV provides you with the best view of the close-in pack play that is so common during a game of footy, but at the ground it’s just difficult to see what’s going on.

With that excellent view from in front of the telly, you appreciate the players who do their best work in and under. There’s been many a game where I’ve been in the crowd and assumed an inside midfielder had a quiet game, only to later discover he actually cracked 30 disposals.

Then there’s the umpiring. This is no criticism of our sport’s whistle-blowers – far from it – but decisions on the ground can range from iffy to downright baffling. Given you can only rarely hear the whistle, those decisions can lead to confusion in the crowd. Watching on TV, you’ll get to hear the explanation of a free-kick from the umpires themselves.

Granted, these are often as confusing as the free kicks, but that in itself can provide a form of entertainment not available at the ground.

Of course, many fans of live AFL at the ground will point to everything that happens off the ball as a reason to buy a ticket to the game. And yes, it is great to be able to see how teams are setting up behind the ball.

But I’d disagree that you get so much more of that at the ground than on TV these days. Today’s broadcasts are generously littered with wide-angle shots to illustrate what’s going on behind the play.

Just recently, in the Cats versus Crows game at Kardinia Park, there were a number of times when we were treated to an instructive long shot showing the structure of Geelong’s press. The same could be said of the Swans versus Hawks coverage, where commentators were quick to illustrate the impact a roaming Luke Hodge was having on the game as a loose man in defence.

There’s just no downside to watching on TV; you get enough of a view of what’s going on behind the play to keep you more than content and you get the best view of the action no matter where on the ground the ball is.

When you take into account the ridiculous food and drink prices at the ground, there’s only going to be one winner, and that’s watching footy on the TV.

Against: Why it’s better to watch AFL at the ground than on TV

Josh Elliott, Weekend Editor

If you really want to experience footy, then doing it live at the ground can’t be beaten.

Is there anything better than the feeling of anticipation walking through Fitzroy Gardens on the way to the MCG – your guts full of nervous excitement?

Anything more electrifying than hearing the roar of the crowd live, being a part of it, and seeing the stuff of myth and legend real and in the flesh?

Okay, not every game is a big one, and sometimes you turn up to a mostly-empty stadium to watch a mediocre contest.

But even then it’s a great day out, with food, drinks and football. Sometimes a small crowd can even feel pleasantly intimate – especially if most or all are on the same side.

For those who like to really watch their footy, too, being live at the ground gives you a depth and breadth of vision that you can’t get on TV.

On the telly it’s only ever focused on where the ball is at right now, and that’s all well and good, but being able to look across the entire ground gives you such great insight into the game.

Plus, you don’t have to listen to whatever crime-against-humanity commentary team has been assembled for the night. That alone makes going to the game a winner.

The chance to connect with other fans – people you know, and people you don’t – is a great one. Yes, it can be a mixed bag of results, but it’s a unique experience.

Lastly and most importantly though, think to yourself where your best memories of footy fandom come from. Sitting on the couch? Not likely.

For mine they’re all live at the game, sitting in the cheer squad bay, hugging and high-fiving complete strangers in the joy of victory, swept up in the noise of the crowd.

Unless you can fit 90,000 people in your living room, you’re not getting that at home!