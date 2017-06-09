Sea Eagles stump Knights at soggy Brookvale

Controversy will fuel the talking points from a soggy Brookvale Oval, but the Manly Sea Eagles have put on a commanding second half to come away a four-point victory over the Newcastle Knights.

They key moment came in the second half as Akuilla Uate scored in the corner from a scrum. It came on the back of a crucial Newcastle Knights error, but replays would show Uate dropped the ball scoring, despite the bunker not being called in.

With the call not being able to be overruled, Matthew Wright stepped up to slot the conversion, taking the lead to ten points, enough for the hosts to take the game.

Despite a late resurgence from the Knights, sparked by a Danny Levi try from dummy half after he passed a HIA test, it wasn’t enough as they messed up their last opportunity in pelting rain.

Rain was the constant factor throughout the game, with the first half in particular, being an especially wet affair. The Knights took a lead into the halftime break, despite looking lost on attack.

They simply had nothing trying to run set plays around the Sea Eagles and eventually, a Jaelen Feeney kick got them into the lead on the halftime siren.

That followed a penalty goal, which was the difference at the main break after Akuilla Uate scored his first try over his former club in the corner.

The second half looked nothing like the first though. The penalties and possession flipped on their head with the Sea Eagles taking over control of the game, and it didn’t take them long to pounce on the scoreboard.

With Blake Green leading the way through his kicking game, backed up by Daly Cherry-Evans and the returning Tom Trbojevic, the hosts were able to build pressure.

Curtis Sironen made the most of it as he burst through a tackle on the right edge to score the opening try of the second half.

The aforementioned try to Uate would follow minutes after he was denied another, and the Sea Eagles were then able to force a number of repeat sets down the stretch of the game.

Despite the Levi try, Newcastle were simply unable to find the points, but controversy will come out of the game nonetheless.

In the end, Manly getting the better of the Knights by four points and picking up their fifth win in six weeks.

Final score

Manly Sea Eagles 18

Newcastle Knights 14