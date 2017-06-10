Crusaders vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the game online and on TV

Looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss to the Blues in Auckland, the Bristish and Irish Lions face off against the Crusaders in Christchurch at 5:35pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 10. Find out how to watch the match on tv and stream it online with The Roar’s viewing guide.

This game is the third of the Lions’ ten-game tour through New Zealand, and so far the visitors have underwhelmed. After struggling to get past the Barbarians in the first match, the Lions suffered a heartbreaking 22-16 loss to the Blues after Sonny Bill Williams and Ihaia West combined for a breathtaking match-winning try.

Their task doesn’t get any easier against the Crusaders.

How to stream online

If you’re a Foxtel customer you’re in luck.

You can use either Foxtel Go, an app which should come free with your Foxtel subscription and allows you to stream channels, or Foxtel Play, a paid service which allows you to do the same without an existing subscription.

While Foxtel Pay does have a monthly subscription cost, there is a two-week free trial available for new customers.

Foxtel have the exclusive rights to televise the British and Irish Lions tour matches in Australia, so there isn’t any other legitimate way available to stream the matches.

How to watch the match on TV

Given Foxtel hold exclusive TV rights to this tour, you’ll be needing a subscription to the pay-TV service as well to watch it on the big screen.

Live coverage begins at 5:30pm AEST on Fox Sports 1 (501), taking place immediately after the Wallabies game against Fiji.

The Lions side for the match has some significant changes compared to the first two matches.

“The aim was always to start everyone in the first three matches and this selection ensures we achieve this,” Gatland said.

Squad

Stuart Hogg, George North, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Liam Williams, Owen Farrell, Conor Murray, Taulupe Faletau, Sean O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony, George Kruis, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.

Reserves: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Johnny Sexton, Anthony Watson.