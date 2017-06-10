 

Panthers pounce on important win

By Alan Nicolea

    It was an incredible finish to another classic contest between the Raiders and the Panthers.

    With just two minutes remaining, the Panthers erased an 8-point deficit en route to a 24-22 victory that should really see Penrith kick on from here and go on to make the finals.

    That is a season-defining victory against a Raiders side that has suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat.

    Moylan once again instigated the miracle play at the death as his inside pass to Peachey allowed the Panthers star to race away and score the winner.

    Moylan also scored a try and set up Harawira-Naera’s four pointers to keep Penrith in the contest.

    This is a terrible loss for Canberra though.

    They toiled hard but fell away badly in the last few minutes to lose a game they should have wrapped up.

    This loss will be tough to bounce back from and Ricky Stuart has a lot of work to do now to keep his side from falling away from here on in.

    What a finish. The Panthers with four in a row and maybe they may still fulfil expectation and win the premiership trophy yet.

