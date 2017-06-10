WATCH: Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders: Slapfest sees Corey Harawira-Naera and Joseph Tapine sin-binned

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Shortly after the halftime siren, Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders players broke out into what might be referred to as a very 2017 scuffle, leading to sin bins for Corey Harawira-Naera and Joseph Tapine.

The ruckus evolved after the pair collected each other with slaps.

The decision to send both Harawira-Naera and Tapine off the field briefly follows on from a harder stance from the NRL.

The NRL announced earlier this year that they would instruct referees to award such penalties for any player caught slapping another on the field.

The Panthers would later emerge four-point winners.