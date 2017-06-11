Melbourne Rebels sign Aussie sevens flyer

Australian sevens flyer Henry Hutchison has signed a two-year Super Rugby deal to join the Melbourne Rebels.

The 20-year-old winger has excelled in the sevens world series, scoring 52 tries in 91 matches since his debut in South Africa two years ago.

His signing comes just five days after the Rebels secured ex-England Test lock Geoff Parling for 2018, despite being one of two Australian franchises in danger of being axed after this season.

Hutchison made his return to the 15-man code for the Australian Under 20s at the recent world championships in Georgia.

“The Rebels have shown me they have a clear direction for my role in the squad which gives me confidence as I move out of home to live independently down here,” Hutchison said.

“Seeing the club successfully transition players like Sean McMahon, Tom English and Pama Fou from the Sevens program, shows they rate that skill set and can provide me support as I continue to develop my 15-man game.”