Star Giant suffers another injury setback

Brett Deledio’s AFL season is in doubt after the Greater Western Sydney star suffered another calf injury.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined all season as he battled an injury to his right calf but took part in his first training session with the main group this week.

Despite the club’s ultra-cautious approach, Deledio suffered a grade one strain to his left calf during the session.

A GWS statement described the injury as minor, but also stated that the Giants are “not in a position to put a timeline on Deledio’s return to the field at present”.

“Unfortunately for ‘Lids’, he got out there and did some footy skills at the main session and looked a million bucks and then towards the end he tightened up in his left calf,” GWS assistant coach Dean Brogan told Fox Footy on Sunday.

“It’s the other leg now from what I know and it’s just a real minor thing, (but) it’s going to put him back again.”

Deledio played 140 consecutive games for Richmond between 2007 and 2014, but has battled persistent calf and Achilles injuries since.

He was restricted to 11 senior appearances in his last season at Punt Road and missed the last six games of the 2016 campaign with a calf injury.

“I can only imagine what’s going through his brain at the moment,” Brogan continued.

“It’s frustrating obviously for everyone, not only for him and his family, but all he needs to do is knuckle down and go through it all again.

“It’s unfortunate, but I’m not sure how bad it is or where this puts him for the rest of the season.”

The Giants sent their first and third-round picks at this year’s draft to the Tigers in exchange for Deledio during last year’s trade period.