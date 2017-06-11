UFC Fight Night 110: Dan Hooker’s crushing knee KOs Ross Pearson in New Zealand

Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker has given home fans a thrill, with a superb move that ended his lightweight bout with American Ross Pearson during Fight Night 110.

After a close first round which saw the pair trade a number of blows, Hooker caught Pearson by surprise in the second.

Hooker delivered a crushing knee to his opponent’s face, that displaced his mouthguard and saw Pearson instantly drop to the floor. The Kiwi then followed up with another blow, before the referee intervened, awarding Hooker the victory.

The win is Hooker’s first since making the transition from featherweight to lightweight, and is his 15th victory from 22 overall fights.