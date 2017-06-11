UFC Fight Night 110: Mark Hunt downs Derrick Lewis for TKO victory in Auckland

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 110 in Auckland, Mark Hunt has defeated American Derrick Lewis in front of a packed house.

The fight had begun in promising fashion, with both Hunt and Lewis managing to register strong blows.

However in the third round, everything changed.

Hunt took total control of the fight, as after copping a series of hits, Lewis struggled to reimpose himself on the contest, keeping close to the walls of the octagon throughout the remainder of the bout.

The Super Samoan didn’t take his foot off the pedal, keeping the pressure on until the referee finally called an end to the contest, with Hunt being awarded the technical knockout victory.

Afterwards, Lewis revealed he had been hampered by a lower-back injury that he has been forced to deal with regularly over the course of his career.

And he further shocked fans, saying the fight would likely be his last, announcing his intention to retire.