Highlights: Bulldogs best Dragons 16-2

Canterbury have broken a three-match losing streak, scoring three second-half tries to beat St George 16-2 at ANZ Stadium.

As they so often do when their backs are against the wall, the Bulldogs have lifted to score a much needed two points.

St George headed into the sheds at half-time leading 2-0, after taking advantage of a harsh penalty given against the Bulldogs for supposedly interfering with a kick chase.

Canterbury had a glut of the possession and all the field position early, but couldn’t capitalise. Winger Brett Morris spilled the ball with the line wide open in the 8th minute after receiving a pass from his brother Josh, but that was as close as they came to scoring in the first 40 minutes.

Possession evened up later in the half and the game settled into an arm wrestle. Both teams were prepared to throw the ball around, but the defence was solid.

Josh Morris finally broke the try-scoring drought in the 54th minute after the Bulldogs threw the ball out wide after retrieving their own bomb on the last tackle. Will Hopoate broke a staggered defensive line before turning the ball inside for Josh Morris for the four-pointer.

Hooker Michael Lichaa burrowed his way over from dummy half with 10 minutes to go after Canterbury had earned a repeat set near the line.

Five minutes later, winger Marcelo Montoya put the match out of reach of the Dragons when he scored a scrappy try out wide after a last tackle kick.

The victory sees Canterbury still one win outside the top 8, but coach Des Hasler will be much happier with how his team bounced back today after their 38-0 thumping by Penrith last week.

They still have to improve their last tackle options, but they were willing in both attack and defence for the full 80 minutes today.