Pressure off Hasler after Dogs’ upset win

Crisis? What crisis?

That’s the attitude of Canterbury coach Des Hasler and skipper James Graham following their side’s pressure-relieving victory over NRL heavyweights St George Illawarra on Monday.

After a week of turmoil and negative headlines following their 38-0 thumping at the hands of Penrith, the Bulldogs changed the conversation by holding the Dragons – who up until Monday led the competition in every major attacking stat – try-less for the first time this year.

It snapped a four-game losing streak and was the first time since 2013 that the Bulldogs had held a side scoreless, as their goal-line defence repelled multiple raids from a wasteful Dragons outfit.

The club’s head honchos including Hasler, chairman Ray Dib and CEO Raelene Castle will on Tuesday address a fan forum at Bulldogs Leagues Club.

Members were invited to the Q&A session after Hasler did not appear at a similar meet-and-greet last week.

They were expected to face some torrid questions from their ticket holders however the side went a long way to easing the displeasure amongst the rank and file with the victory over the fourth-placed Dragons, which lifted them to just two points behind eighth-placed Penrith, going into next week’s bye.

“There really wasn’t much difference week to week,” Graham said.

“A lot has been hyped up in the press. To tell you the truth I think that’s what it is.

“We’ve tried to remain calm. You don’t need to be Freud to work out we’re not happy with how last week went.

“That’s more like the performances that internally we expect. From an external point of view most of the pundits had us outside the eight anyway. They’re complaining about where we are but it’s where most people tipped us to be.”

Hasler also took a shot at the press after hooker Michael Lichaa scored a second-half try to seal the result, claiming his No.9 had been unfairly criticised this year.

“I don’t think his form has been terribly inconsistent,” Hasler said.

“You’re right about the whipping boy. You’ve all had a fair crack at him.

“I thought he was good today and he did what he had to. He was really tidy and he’s been defending really well. He’s just responded.”

Prop David Klemmer said all the players had come under criticism and that he had even had people approach him in the streets to give him a piece of their minds.

“We had people spraying us left, right and centre and I think we responded well,” Klemmer said.

“Everyone’s got their own opinion and they’re very passionate supporters. We bunkered down and did it for ourselves.”