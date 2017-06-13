Walters finally has the guts to make necessary changes

After the New South Wales Blues defeated the Queensland Maroons with a final score of 28-4 in the opening game of this year’s State of Origin series, many declared that the Queensland Maroons dynasty was finally over.

Were New South Wales fans premature in that prediction? Perhaps. But after the Blues absolutely dominated Queensland in Game I, forgive New South Welsh-people everywhere for being a little bit cocky – we’ve had precious little to celebrate for the last decade.

This Queensland dynasty is one which has seen the Maroons win 10 out of the past 11 series and which has included some of the greatest rugby league players of the last decade like Billy Slater, Petero Civoniceva, Cameron Smith, Corey Parker, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk.

The thing about dynasties is that no matter how successful, they will always come to an end.

But the end of one dynasty certainly does not mean that another dynasty isn’t just around the corner.

I knew there would be big changes to the Maroons squad for Game II, but after seeing the squad, I’m now even more confident that Kevin Walters has finally found the courage to select a squad based on form rather than on reputation. Instead of picking several players past their due date, Walters has decided to put together a squad which, regardless of whether it is capable of starting a dynasty, at least includes the nucleus of the Queensland squad for the next couple of years.

This squad is vastly different to the squad named three weeks ago.

No Nate Myles. No Aiden Guerra. No Jacob Lillyman. No Sam Thaiday. No Corey Oates.

Particularly in relation to Myles and Guerra, I say about time.

Some might say that Guerra was unlucky to miss out on a spot after scoring two tries for the Sydney Roosters against the Wests Tigers on Sunday. With all due respect, the Wests Tigers are a team that has struggled in 2017 and a two-try effort from Guerra, no matter how admirable does not make up for a disappointing 2017 on the whole from him. Time for some fresh blood.

Additionally, Myles is a player that is edging closer and closer to the end of his career at a rapid pace. So close is he in fact, that he has been rested from club games this year. Anyone that has been rested from club games should not be playing State of Origin, no matter how much of an ‘Origin player’ they might be. It was also time for him to go.

When you look at the squad Walters has named, wholesale changes include the return of Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston. Valentine Holmes, Tim Glasby and Coen Hess are also set to make their State of Origin debuts and should Jarrod Wallace beat his low-grade shoulder charge at the judiciary on Tuesday night, he is also set to make the run-on side for the first time.

These changes were absolutely necessary, particularly the inclusion of Slater.

What’s interesting is that one of the reasons Walters cited for not selecting Slater for Game I was because following his return from injury, Walters was worried about whether the Storm no.1 would be able to handle the pressure. The query now is whether there is more pressure on Slater in Game II, with the series on the line. I have no doubt Slater is up for it.

Many New South Wales fans have hit out against Walters for a drastically changed side because Queensland have made a very big deal about the fact that their strategy over the last decade has been to pick a team and then stick with it – something New South Wales has been unable to do.

However, when you have some of the best players in the world at your disposal, of course picking and sticking is the strategy – why on earth would you not pick and stick with players the calibre of Smith, Thurston and Slater?

What we are now seeing is one dynasty coming to an end and Walters having to experiment, just like New South Wales have had to over the last couple of years, to find a side which will form the nucleus of the squad going forward.

It sets up next Wednesday’s match as one I am really looking forward to.

Now onto the Blues.

Late yesterday evening, Laurie Daley named an unchanged New South Wales Blues squad for Game II. Absolutely no surprises there. After the Blues dominant display in Game II, I met very few people who thought it would be worth changing a winning formula.

In Game II, the Blues will certainly have the home ground advantage, but the score line could get very ugly if they approach this game thinking that they will dominate Queensland the same way that they did in Game I.

A team which includes the likes of Thurston, Smith and Slater is not to be underestimated.

One thing is for certain though – whether you are a Queensland Maroons fan, a New South Wales Blues fan or just a fan of entertaining football, the future of State of Origin looks bright.

And while some Blues fans may have wanted to see Slater left out of the squad again or Thurston not fully fit, I certainly did not.

State of Origin is about the best 17 from one state up against the best 17 from the other.

At this point in time, Queensland’s best 17 include both Slater and Thurston.

So when New South Wales beat Queensland next Wednesday night in front of 80,000 fans at ANZ Stadium, I know that I will be able to say that we beat the very best that Queensland had, whether this is the start of a new dynasty or not.

Bring on Game II.