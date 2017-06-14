“A bit rusty”: Ange not worried about critics after Brazil thrashing

Coach Ange Postecoglou has taken responsibility for the Socceroos’ second-half fade-out against Brazil but declared he couldn’t care less if critics “go hard” over the 4-0 scoreline.

Because, despite his disappointment, he’s now confident the squad will be in good physical nick for the Confederations Cup when they fly out on Wednesday.

A Philippe Coutinho-inspired Brazil outclassed Australia at the MCG on Tuesday night, in the national team’s heaviest defeat since the 2013 6-0 thrashing by France that triggered Holger Osieck’s sacking.

While Bailey Wright’s defensive howler allowed Tite’s world No.1 maestros to open the scoring within 12 seconds, Australia dug in for the remainder of the first half.

Yet the Socceroos conceded three goals in the last 30 minutes amid a combined 12 substitutions, as both coaches used the friendly to give players a run.

Postecoglou had stressed the importance of getting crucial minutes into a number of underdone players to blow out the cobwebs before the Russia tournament, where Australia must play three group games in seven days.

On that front at least, it was mission accomplished.

“We had some objectives and for the most part we achieved them but we failed to deliver on a couple of others,” Postecoglou said.

“We needed to get some game time into some guys – we couldn’t go over there with guys having not played for a very long time.

“That was the primary thing (because) we’re going to need everybody over there. With the three games being so close together you don’t get as much recovery time.

“Some of them were a bit rusty early on but at least we know physically we should be alright now.

“You never like getting defeated and you don’t like a heavy defeat, particularly at home.

“Apart from the first action of the game the first half wasn’t too bad … second half, I’ll take responsibility for that – I made a lot of changes, things became disjointed and they capitalised on that.”

While the Socceroos’ weaknesses were again exposed, this was a makeshift and young line-up facing a level of opposition untried for quite some time – for some, never.

With that in mind, there was a lot to like about some of the individual performances, as Mark Milligan marshalled effectively in defensive midfield, Aziz Behich pleased on the left flank and attacking debutant Ajdin Hrustic showed no fear of running at the five-time world champions.

Those who witnessed the ease with which Brazil rolled Australia will rightly view it as an ominous sign of what’s to come in Russia against world No.3 Germany, world No.4 Chile and African champions Cameroon.

To them, Postecoglou says bring it on.

“Go hard, it doesn’t affect me. I’ll take responsibility,” he said.

“As always with these things, the critics will long outlast me. I’m not in the sort of mode to start telling people what to say and do, people can make their own judgements.

“But the flip side of that is we do have plenty of support and we get plenty of confidence from that – they’re just not all on Twitter.”