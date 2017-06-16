Former Force captain Matt Hodgson announces retirement

Western Force legend Matt Hodgson has announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Hodgson, who is a one-club player, made his debut for the Force in 2006 during their inaugural season and has played 12 seasons since, representing the Wallabies 11 times throughout his career.

The back rower made his debut for the national team in 2010 and to this point has made 139 Super Rugby appearances for the Force over a 12-year career.

One of the Force’s greatest ever players, Hodgson has also won three Nathan Sharpe Medals and four Geoffrey Stooke Force Man Awards, as well as being the Force’s club captain between 2013 and 2016.

Hodgson made his Wallabies debut against Fiji from the bench and earned his first starting spot for the Wallabies during the June international window of 2011.

Hodgson said it was tough decision, but one he was comfortable with.

“It’s a privilege to be able to retire on my own terms while still playing the brand of rugby I’ve always strived to deliver. I hold the opportunity to play for my country and the Western Force in the highest regard and I hope that I have always shown this through the way I have played,” he said.

“The last few years I have enjoyed being the Captain and being part of the coaching team at the Force. It has made my decision to retire from playing easier; as I know that I have many ways to contribute to the team without the broken bones and stitches.

“I’m proud that over the last 12 years WA has become a new generation stronghold of rugby in this country. Our value and real contribution to the game is undeniable at a grassroots level through to the national level,” he added.

Coach David Wessels said Hodgson had been brilliant for the club.

“In many ways ‘Hodgo’ is the life and soul of our club, which you can see in the way he throws his body around on the field,” said Wessels.

“He’s been an incredible support to me and the rest of the team over the last few months, which I will always be very grateful for.”

Hodgson will stay onboard with the club into the future in a coaching role and Wessels said it was great moving forward for everyone involved at the Force.

“We’re delighted that he’s agreed to join us in a coaching capacity next season and will add a huge amount to our group.”