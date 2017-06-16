Former Force captain Matt Hodgson announces retirement

Western Force legend Matt Hodgson has announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2017 Super Rugby season.
Hodgson, who is a one-club player, made his debut for the Force in 2006 during their inaugural season and has played 12 seasons since, representing the Wallabies 11 times throughout his career.
The back rower made his debut for the national team in 2010 and to this point has made 139 Super Rugby appearances for the Force over a 12-year career.
One of the Force’s greatest ever players, Hodgson has also won three Nathan Sharpe Medals and four Geoffrey Stooke Force Man Awards, as well as being the Force’s club captain between 2013 and 2016.
Hodgson made his Wallabies debut against Fiji from the bench and earned his first starting spot for the Wallabies during the June international window of 2011.
Hodgson said it was tough decision, but one he was comfortable with.
“It’s a privilege to be able to retire on my own terms while still playing the brand of rugby I’ve always strived to deliver. I hold the opportunity to play for my country and the Western Force in the highest regard and I hope that I have always shown this through the way I have played,” he said.
“The last few years I have enjoyed being the Captain and being part of the coaching team at the Force. It has made my decision to retire from playing easier; as I know that I have many ways to contribute to the team without the broken bones and stitches.
“I’m proud that over the last 12 years WA has become a new generation stronghold of rugby in this country. Our value and real contribution to the game is undeniable at a grassroots level through to the national level,” he added.
Coach David Wessels said Hodgson had been brilliant for the club.
“In many ways ‘Hodgo’ is the life and soul of our club, which you can see in the way he throws his body around on the field,” said Wessels.
“He’s been an incredible support to me and the rest of the team over the last few months, which I will always be very grateful for.”
Hodgson will stay onboard with the club into the future in a coaching role and Wessels said it was great moving forward for everyone involved at the Force.
“We’re delighted that he’s agreed to join us in a coaching capacity next season and will add a huge amount to our group.”
June 16th 2017 @ 12:35pm
piru said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Happy trails Hodgo.
Not a surprising announcement, but it’s sad to see the end of an era.
The next generation of Force kids will carry the spirit of grit and fight on into the future – I just hope they’ll get the opportunity to do so in front of the Sea of Blue and aren’t scattered to the winds
June 16th 2017 @ 12:43pm
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
All the best Matt.
I have a lot of time for players who make the best of their talent, that are full of grit , and don’t take a backward step.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:44pm
Treetops said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:44pm | ! Report
I’m trying to read something out of this………..do they know something we don’t about the Force future?
I notice the rebels are signing quite a few players, and being very public about it. But sadly I hear nothing from the west.
Any clues?
Personally, I hope they both remain, and a trans-tasman comp becomes the new gig from 2020.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:53pm
piru said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
Wouldn’t read too much into it, Hodgo has been due retirement for some time.
June 16th 2017 @ 1:04pm
Train Without A Station said | June 16th 2017 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
Agreed.
I think he has if anything hung on too long to the detriment of the Force a little.
Should have looked to bow out after a good 2014 season. I think he if anything has a bit of a negative effect on them like Waugh at the end though.
They’ve looked like a much improved team this year, but from day one he has only had a rotating spot in the team like anybody else rather than been a focal point.