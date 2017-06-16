Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kick-off time: Date, venue, squads, key information

The British and Irish Lions‘ up and down tour of New Zealand rolls on as they take on a Maori All Blacks team at the Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua. The match is scheduled for kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 17.

The Lions have struggled to get any consistency early on tour, winning two of their matches and dropping the other two. With the Test matches against New Zealand just around the corner, this shapes as another key build-up match.

The Maori team, coached by Colin Cooper, have nine players named in the All Blacks squad for their three-Test series against the Lions, which gets underway next weekend.

Key match information: New Zealand Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST) – 7:35pm (local)

Venue: Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501

Online: Live, Foxtel Go/Foxtel Now

Squads

New Zealand Maori All Blacks

15 James Lowe, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Charlie Ngatai, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Elliot Dixon, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Joe Wheeler, 3 Ben May, 2 Ash Dixon (captain), 1 Kane Hames

Substitutes: 16 Hikawera Elliot, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Leighton Price, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Rob Thompson

British and Irish Lions

15 Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon/WAL), 14 Anthony Watson (Bath/ENG), 13 Jonathan Davies (Scarlets/WAL), 12 Ben Te’o (Worcester/ENG), 11 George North (Northampton/ENG), 10 Johnny Sexton (Leinster/IRL), 9 Conor Murray (Munster/IRL), 8 Taulupe Faletau (Bath/WAL), 7 Sean O’Brien (Leinster/IRL), 6 Peter O’Mahony (captain – Munster/IRL), 5 George Kruis, Saracens/ENG), 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens/ENG), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/IRL), 2 Jamie George (Saracens/ENG), 1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens/ENG)

Substitutes: Ken Owens (Scarlets/WAL), Jack McGrath (Leinster/IRL), Kyle Sinckler(Harlequins/ENG), Iain Henderson (Ulster/IRL), Sam Warburton (Cardiff/WAL), Greig Laidlaw (Gloucester/SCO), Dan Biggar (Ospreys/WAL), Elliot Daly (Wasps/ENG)

Broadcast Information

The only way to watch the match in Australia will be through Fox Sports, who have exclusive rights to every match on the Lions Tour.

They will broadcast the match on Channel 501 from 5:30pm (AEST), following the Wallabies afternoon Test against Scotland.

To stream the match online, you will need to use either the Foxtel Now (formerly known as Foxtel Play) or Foxtel Go applications.

These allow you to stream Foxtel channels. Foxtel Go is included in a TV subscription pack, while Foxtel Now is for streaming only.