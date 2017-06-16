South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will attempt to build some momentum and pick up a much-needed victory when they host an Origin-depleted Gold Coast Titans. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

It’s starting to approach desperation stakes for both sides. Sitting in the bottom four with just the four wins a piece from 13 games for the season, the 28 points required to play finals is looking a long way off.

Even with the remaining bye, the loser of this game will need to win eight of their final ten to be still alive in September – admittedly, seven from ten isn’t much better, but this one could be a handy momentum boost.

The Rabbitohs have had an ordinary season to say the least. They are still yet to win a game at home in 2017 and have lost their last three matches. While the injury to Greg Inglis hurts, the telling point is no players being selected for State of Origin.

Adam Reynolds kicking game has been woeful, their forwards are being beaten up the middle nearly every time they step foot on the field and it’s a defeated looking team.

While their performance against the Broncos last week was improved, it’s still nowhere near good enough. They come into this match with the same 17 on the park, but stability isn’t much use in a losing side.

The Titans, on the other hand have had to make changes. Jarrod Wallace, Jarryd Hayne and Nathan Peats will all be missing through Origin, while Kane Elgey, Tyrone Roberts and Karl Lawton are injured. William Zillman has been named at the back, with John Olive taking his spot on the wing.

Chris McQueen has been named in the halves, Nathaniel Peteru up front and Pat Politini at hooker. In better news, Kevin Proctor makes his return.

Despite the injuries, the Gold Coast have played their best footy this season in the face of adversity when understrength.

It only takes a reminder to their wins over the Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks to know they will rise for any challenges, as well as spirited performances against the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys when they had to defend for much of the match, yet still kept the scoreboard respectable.

With Elgey out, Ashley Taylor’s kicking game is going to be key for the Gold Coast, who even without Wallace could still dominate this one up front.

Prediction

All common logic suggests the Rabbitohs will win, but I’m not buying it. They have been inconsistent at best and if there’s one thing you can be sure of, it’s that the Titans will defend like their lives depend on it from an understrength position.

Titans by 4.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.