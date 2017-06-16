Wales dominant in win over Tonga

Five-eighth Sam Davies has kicked four penalties for Wales in their 24-6 win over Tonga on Friday at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Winger Alex Cuthbert scored a first-half try and Wales were awarded a penalty try in the final minute after Tonga collapsed an attacking lineout drive.

Halfback Tane Takulua kicked two penalties for the Pacific Islanders, who were cheered on by a small but boisterous contingent of supporters.

The match had been moved from Nuku’alofa because of concerns about the state of the pitch.

Tonga have never beaten the Welsh in six Tests but had said before the game that with 12 Welsh players on duty with the British and Irish Lions, they had a good chance to get their first victory.

However, Wales were in control from the outset and winger Cuthbert was twice denied tries after television reviews, once when he was forced into touch by prop Latu Talakai and the second time when he knocked on.

The 27-year-old appeared to have badly injured his shoulder on the second occasion but recovered to score at his third opportunity when he gathered his own kick after being put into space by Gareth Anscombe.

Davies added a penalty, but had two other attempts hit the post, while Tongan scrumhalf Takulua kept the scoreline close with a 23rd-minute penalty.

He added his second just after the break before Davies re-established the five-point lead as light rain began to fall, which affected ball handling on both sides.

Davies closed out the game with two penalties in the final 12 minutes before the Welsh forwards rumbled over. Referee Nick Brian could not see the grounding but awarded a penalty try for the Tongan collapse.