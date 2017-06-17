Wallabies vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Australia’s second June international online and on TV

The Wallabies got their June international window off to a strong start against Fiji, but will face their toughest challenge of the three matches when they play Scotland at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Kick-off for the match, as with all of the June internationals, is scheduled for an afternoon timeslot at 3pm (AEST), on Saturday, June 17.

Australia comfortably defeated Fiji last Saturday by 37 points to 14 and will be looking to keep their winning streak going against a Scottish side who took them all the way at Murrayfield in November, with the Wallabies eventually winning that encounter 23-22.

How to watch the match on TV

There will be two options to watch the Wallabies second June international on TV in Australia. This is the case with all Wallabies games now.

Fox Sports, who broadcast every game of the Super Rugby competition on top of Wallabies Tests, are the primary broadcaster, as they have been for some years.

The pay TV coverage is available on Foxtel, so to watch their telecast you will need to have a valid subscription which includes the sports package.

They will broadcast the game on Channel 501, formerly known as Fox Sports 1, and begin their coverage at 2:30pm (AEST). They will then run post-game material until 5:30pm (AEST).

The second option to watch the match on TV is through Network Ten on free-to-air TV.

Their broadcast also begins at 2:30pm (AEST), but is scheduled to wrap up at 5pm (AEST) – or roughly when the game finishes, rather than allowing for much post-game content.

How to live stream the match online

With the match being broadcast on two channels, there will be two separate ways to legally stream the match.

The first of these will be to pick up the Fox Sports coverage on either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go applications. These can be accessed on either mobile, tablet or desktop.

Foxtel Go is the one to use if you already have a valid Foxtel sports subscription, however, if you simply want to stream live sport without having Foxtel on the TV, then Foxtel Play is the better option, with packages starting at $39 a month.

Channel Ten’s coverage of the match can be streamed on the Tenplay website or application. This can also be downloaded as an app from the Google Play or Apple Store on your phone or tablet.