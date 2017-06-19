Geelong confirm torn hamstring for Scott Selwood

Geelong midfielder Scott Selwood has confirmed he suffered a minor hamstring tear during Thursday night’s loss to West Coast.

The 27-year-old will miss Sunday’s clash with Fremantle, having averaged a remarkable 13 tackles in his four games since returning from a toe injury.

“I got a little tear in my hamstring,” Selwood told K-Rock radio on Monday.

“I got pretty good scans results to say it’s not too bad and hopefully I won’t miss too much footy.

“I’m going to try and push to play as soon as possible.”

Selwood said exciting forward Nakia Cockatoo was unlikely to return until the “back half” of the season, having also suffered a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, including a minor hamstring issue last month.

“That’s Nakia’s second hamstring in four weeks, so he’ll probably spend a bit more out than what I will,” Selwood said.

“Nakia’s probably got a bit of a different path to me, but hopefully we can get him back as quickly as possible as well.”

The Cats will be bolstered by the return of spearhead Tom Hawkins, who served a one-match suspension for a jumper punch on Adelaide’s Matt Crouch.

Fellow big man Mark Blicavs is also expected to be back after missing the Eagles game through soreness.