Moses working hard to fix defensive issues

Mitchell Moses is desperately working to fix his defensive deficiencies, according to Parramatta coach Brad Arthur.

Moses enjoyed his best game for the Eels on Sunday, on song in both attack and defence in Parramatta’s vital 24-10 NRL win over St George Illawarra.

In just their second game together, mid-season recruit Moses and halves partner Corey Norman combined to force four line dropouts and control the momentum of the match for the Eels, despite not being awarded a penalty until the 71st minute..

The former Tigers playmaker also set up a try with a perfect cross-field chip kick for winger Bevan French, and had a hand in the Eels’ first try for Clinton Gutherson.

However it was Moses’ defence that Arthur was most impressed with, given the halfback has missed the second most tackles in the competition, according to Fox Sports Stats.

“He was great,” Arthur said.

“There was only one tackle there when he went from marker.

“It’s a technique thing. He’s worked really hard during the week carrying a bit of an injury which has prevented him from doing a lot of contact work.

“But he really went about his business this week and really has done some extras on some technique stuff.”

Arthur also credited the return of Michael Jennings from a quad injury to right centre – over his preferred left side – with helping both Moses and shifted winger French with their defence on that edge.

“Just putting him on that right edge gives us a lot of confidence,” Arthur said.

Sunday’s win left the Eels ninth on the ladder, behind eighth-placed Penrith on for-and-against and just one win behind the sixth-placed Dragons.

They have an extremely friendly run home, which includes their two byes, a game against Melbourne, likely without their Origin stars, and clashes with the bottom five ranked teams of Canterbury, South Sydney, Gold Coast, Newcastle and Wests Tigers.

“(Sunday) was important for us,” Arthur said.

“We probably deserve to sit where we sit.”

Sunday’s win meant last weekend’s defeat to North Queensland is their first stand-alone result of the season, with all other wins or losses forming a streak of at least two games or more.

“The only thing consistent with us is our inconsistencies,” Arthur said.

“We’re a middle of the road team at the moment and we’re sitting in the middle of the road.”