Highlights: Socceroos earn draw with Cameroon

The Socceroos’ Confederations Cup fate is out of their hands after labouring to a 1-1 draw with Cameroon in St Petersburg.

Ange Postecoglou’s side played without spark against the African champions but earned a point when Mark Milligan converted a penalty to cancel out Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s first-half finish.

Australia now head to Moscow to play Chile, where they must win and have another result go their way to reach the semi-finals in Russia.

Once again, the Socceroos failed to produce a performance to be proud of, losing the bulk of the battles and the shot count 19-5.

They did at least start more confidently than in their first-up loss to Germany but their ascendancy faded, leaving only Cameroon playing with the urgency that the do-or-die match required.

The African champions were superior both in the air and on the deck.

Impressive youngster Christian Bassogog enjoyed a couple of early sighters, exposing Milos Degenek’s lack of pace.

The Socceroo defender was then found wanting for the opener, when Zambo Anguissa beat him to a long ball and dinked an effort over rushing goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

It was no less than Cameroon deserved.

Australia picked up the pace in the second half.

Mat Leckie sent a pair of dangerous balls into the box but they were wasted by Tomi Juric and Tom Rogic.

The match swung again and on 57 minutes, Australia received a life.

Vincent Aboubakar sent a shot both narrowly wide and through Zambo Anguissa’s legs just a metre from goal with Ryan beaten.

The move should have put the game on Cameroon’s terms but instead, a driving run from Gersbach brought Milligan to the spot.

The impressive 20-year-old was brashly tackled in the box by Ernest Mabouka and the Australian skipper converted.

Postecoglou threw on James Troisi, Tim Cahill and Jackson Irvine looking for a winner.

It wasn’t to be, with only a result against the odds against tournament favourites Chile likely to save Postecoglou from criticism of the team’s showing in Russia.