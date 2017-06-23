Socceroos vs Cameroon: Confederations Cup live scores, blog

The Socceroos will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing result against Germany when they face Cameroon in the Confederations Cup. Join The Roar from 1am (AEST) for live scores and commentary.

Despite being billed as big underdogs, the Socceroos gave Germany more of a fight than anyone expected.

After conceding yet another early goal, Tom Rogic found the net to put the Socceroos back level. However, after a penalty and a slow start to the second half, Australia found themselves back by two.

Tomi Juric made it 3-2 with just more than 30 minutes to go, but despite having the chances the Socceroos fell short.

Now having lost four Confederations Cup games in a row, they take on Cameroon, arguably their ‘easiest’ game of this tournament.

A loss would put a semi-final spot out of reach for Australia, and with Ange Postecoglou’s attacking mentality against bigger teams drawing more criticism, it could be a potential make-or-break game for him as well.

Cameroon are going through some tough times of their own.

Despite being champions of Africa, they have only managed to win a single game in their past four, and have only scored once in that time.

Vincent Aboubakar will be looking to get back on form, and as three of Cameroon’s last four goals have been scored by him, his side relies on his ability in front of goal.

Coach Hugo Broos knows that the Socceroos have shown to be vulnerable in defence, and will be looking to expose that once again.

Australia have conceded 13 goals in the Confederations Cup, an average of 3.25 per game.

Prediction

This is the first time that the Socceroos and Cameroon will have played against each other. Both sides are out of form, and both sides know they need a win to stay in the competition. Expect a close battle between two evenly-matched sides, and the result to come down to which manager got his tactics right on the day.

Socceroos 2 – 1 Cameroon