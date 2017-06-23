Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

This Friday night, the Essendon Bombers travel to the SCG to take on the Sydney Swans for an exciting clash. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match at 7:50pm (AEST).
Coming off the bye, Essendon will have a lot riding on this match, looking to cement their place in the top eight. With only one win separating themselves at eighth, and the 15th placed Carlton, the Bombers will be feeling the pinch in such a tightly contested season.
Their last match was a win against the fourth-placed Port Adelaide, destroying the Power to the tune of 70 points, so the Dons will be hoping to continue their momentum into the year.
For Sydney, they are coming back home after an incredible come-from-behind victory against Richmond at the MCG. After trailing by 36 points at one point during the game, the Swans stormed home, kicking the last 8 of 9 goals in the game to put themselves only a game outside the eight.
However, after a 0-6 start to the season, Sydney must keep winning to stay in touch with the top eight, and the finals. A win Friday night would see the Swans catapult themselves into the top eight for the first time this season.
Players to watch
Essendon – Zach Merrett
Close to All-Australian selection, if not a guarantee, Merrett has been the standout for the Bombers this year, and he ran riot against the Power a couple of weeks back, collecting 38 disposals, along with 7 tackles and 11 score involvements. He will look to go big again to continue his good form.
Sydney – Josh Kennedy
JPK was not as effective as he would have liked to be last week, but the Swans captain has the most disposals, most contested possessions and most clearances for Sydney, so when he is in form, he is a dangerous player against any opposition.
Prediction
While Essendon are doing better than anybody could have expected, their record away from home is not as strong. They have only won one game out of four that weren’t in Melbourne, that against the last-placed Brisbane Lions. Combined with that, Sydney is on a hot streak at the moment, and seemed to have found their groove. With the home crowd, I’m going Sydney to get up on Friday.
Sydney by 22 points.
Can Essendon cement their place inside the top eight? Or will Sydney continue their strong run of form and break into the eight for the first time this year? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
8:50pm
Sydney 5.11.41 Essendon 4.9.33 Q2: 2.36
GOAL BOMBERS
Zaharakis gets a gift as a wayward kick from a pack finds him, 40 out on a little bit of an angle. He goes back and slots it! Huge for the Dons, with a night full of misses, he finally kicks a goal and the Bombers are within touching distance of Sydney.
8:48pm
Sydney 5.11.41 Essendon 3.9.27 Q2: 3.33
BEHIND BOMBERS
Josh Green marks, but he had Tom Stewart open in the middle of the goal square! Kick it to him, he’s in my Supercoach team! Green goes back, and misses horribly. Dumb dumb footy, never turn your back when going back for a shot kids.
8:47pm
Sydney 5.11.41 Essendon 3.8.26 Q2: 4.52
BEHIND SWANS
Sam Reid shoots, but Sam Reid misses. Lot of those tonight.
8:46pm
Sydney 5.10.40 Essendon 3.8.26 Q2: 4.54
BEHIND SWANS
Florent could take advantage, but either he decides against it or he thinks the decision is against him. No matter, he finds Buddy with an easy chip kick. 45 out on an angle, this is usually Buddy’s bread and butter but he is having a rough, season and misses well to the right.
8:44pm
Sydney 5.9.39 Essendon 3.8.26 Q2: 7.32
BEHIND BOMBERS
Turnover after turnover from Sydney, Coyler takes the shot from outside 50 but he misses to the left. Good pressure from the Dons, but they need to kick one of these, or the Swans will kick one against the tide.
8:42pm
Sydney 5.9.39 Essendon 3.6.24 Q2: 8.33
BEHIND BOMBERS
Green goes for the shot on goal in the pack but is bumped off the ball, and he misses just to the right as they try to get the quick reply.
8:41pm
Sydney 5.9.39 Essendon 3.5.23 Q2: 8.59
GOAL SWANS
Buddy goes for goal, turning around to try and kick one from 45 out, but Isaac Heeney sprints back and takes a great mark, running back. if you play cricket, you know how tough those are. Great goal, as he goes back and slots it easily! Swans starting to get on top here, lead by 15
8:39pm
Sydney 4.9.33 Essendon 3.5.23 Q2: 9.58
BEHIND SWANS
Nic Newman goes for the glory again, bombs one outside fifty, but it dribbles through way left for a point. Full of adrenaline there, could have made a better decision.
8:38pm
Sydney 4.8.32 Essendon 3.5.23 Q2: 10.17
GOAL SWANS
Nic Newman, great goal. He weaves his way through traffic, and finds space to snap a goal from 30 out for a fantastic goal. Swans just getting on top here.
8:37pm
Heeney bombs one, great kick to find Buddy, he finds Sam Reid but that kick was out of bounds on the full easy! Bad non-call, BT nearly had a heart attack again! Poetic justice, Reid puts this out on the full.
8:33pm
Sydney 3.8.26 Essendon 3.5.23 Q2: 13.34
GOAL SWANS
And the Swans answer back, quick as you like! Reid outbodys Daniher and is able to run onto the ball, running in for an easy goal !
8:32pm
Sydney 2.8.20 Essendon 3.5.23 Q2: 13.53
GOAL BOMBERS
Counter attack by the Bombers, Daniher has an easy goal but can’t pick up! They manage to get it back though, Fantasia to Stewart and they kick the first of the quarter!