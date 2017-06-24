GWS, Tigers plan Indian AFL clash

Greater Western Sydney and Richmond appear to have stolen the march in staging an AFL match in India, with the clubs confirming plans for a Premiership encounter on the sub-continent.

The Giants-Tigers clash is likely to take place in Mumbai during the mid-season bye round, with GWS playing host.

“Both clubs have the ambition to play for premiership points in Mumbai as early as next year,” Tigers chief executive Brendon Gale confirmed to NewsCorp.

“India is a massive market and the commercial implications in the mid-to-long term could be very significant, so as a business we need to genuinely explore the opportunity.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and former Test star Rahul Dravid are well known supporters of the Tigers.

A Giants spokesman said: “We are aware there is a significant amount of work to do before the ambition of playing an AFL game for points in India can be realised, but we look forward to continuing talks with the AFL and the Tigers.

“Indian-born migrants are the third largest population group in Sydney, with many settling in Western Sydney.”