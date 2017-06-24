VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Italy

The Wallabies have gotten a 13-point win over Italy to close out the July international window, but Aussie fans wouldn’t be feeling too happy with the result.

The Wallabies were only leading by a single point as late as the 75th minute, and it was only through late tries from Bernard Foley and Reece Hodge that the margin became more respectable.

Against one of international rugby’s battling teams, it’s not a result that will convince many, and makes it clear that the Wallabies are still searching for their best on-field mix.

Plenty of changes were made to the team this week, and we want to know what you thought of the performance on an individual level.

And so we’re opening up our DIY Player Ratings to you, Roarers. Have a vote and let us know what you thought of each player’s performance.

If you’ve not done our DIY player ratings before, it’s a simple enough process. Hit up the form below and rate each player from 1 to 10 based on their performance. We’ll keep track of the results and publish our findings tomorrow.

You’re free to rate players as you like with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest – or toss an NA on any player not worth rating – but if you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, our handy little guide might help you make your judgements…

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.