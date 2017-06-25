Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

There is more than just the two points on the line when the fourth-placed Cronulla Sharks take on the mercurial but inconsistent fifth-placed Manly Sea Eagles in a battle of the beaches on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4pm AEST.

Let’s start with the men from Cronulla. Despite winning five of their last six contests, all of these have been decided by six points or less.

On paper, they’d be the side to tip this afternoon given their form of late, but the score lines too often don’t tell the tale.

Coach Shane Flanagan has lambasted his sides inability to start quickly, and is disappointed with how long it takes for his troops to work into games.

That being said, there’s nothing wrong with coming home with the wind in your sails, and Cronulla have quickly formed themselves into the most potent second half side in the competition.

With their Origin group all backing up (Maloney, Fifita, Graham, Holmes), they don’t lose any of the fire power needed to overcome their Manly opponents.

The Sharks opposition have also won five of their last six, and crucially are coming off a bye.

Cherry-Evans and company have found their feet, and defensively, they’re one of the toughest teams in the competition to crack.

So, it looks like it will be a game of relentless attack from the hosts, and stout defence from the visitors.

With a spot in the top four on the line, expect neither side to take a backwards step on a brisk afternoon in Cronulla.

Prediction

Both sides have won five of their last six and deservedly sit up the north end of the ladder.

If Cronulla can find their feet in the last 40 as they seem to be making a habit of doing, then Manly’s tired bodies should open up gaps in the defence in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Maloney is one of the coolest heads under pressure, and I can see him guiding the Sharks home for their sixth win in seven starts.

Cronulla by 4 in an arm wrestle.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4pm AEST.