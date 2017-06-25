Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

There is more than just the two points on the line when the fourth-placed Cronulla Sharks take on the mercurial but inconsistent fifth-placed Manly Sea Eagles in a battle of the beaches on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4pm AEST.
Let’s start with the men from Cronulla. Despite winning five of their last six contests, all of these have been decided by six points or less.
On paper, they’d be the side to tip this afternoon given their form of late, but the score lines too often don’t tell the tale.
Coach Shane Flanagan has lambasted his sides inability to start quickly, and is disappointed with how long it takes for his troops to work into games.
That being said, there’s nothing wrong with coming home with the wind in your sails, and Cronulla have quickly formed themselves into the most potent second half side in the competition.
With their Origin group all backing up (Maloney, Fifita, Graham, Holmes), they don’t lose any of the fire power needed to overcome their Manly opponents.
The Sharks opposition have also won five of their last six, and crucially are coming off a bye.
Cherry-Evans and company have found their feet, and defensively, they’re one of the toughest teams in the competition to crack.
So, it looks like it will be a game of relentless attack from the hosts, and stout defence from the visitors.
With a spot in the top four on the line, expect neither side to take a backwards step on a brisk afternoon in Cronulla.
Prediction
Both sides have won five of their last six and deservedly sit up the north end of the ladder.
If Cronulla can find their feet in the last 40 as they seem to be making a habit of doing, then Manly’s tired bodies should open up gaps in the defence in the last 20 minutes of the game.
Maloney is one of the coolest heads under pressure, and I can see him guiding the Sharks home for their sixth win in seven starts.
Cronulla by 4 in an arm wrestle.
4:42pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:42pm | ! Report
30′
Sharks 0 – 18 Eagles
The Sharks with another knock on – again in a collision with Korosau.
Manly on the attack, 20m out from the Sharks line.
4:41pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:41pm | ! Report
28′
Sharks 0 – 18 Eagles
Sharks with another repeat set and they’re building a little bit of momentum.
Camera flicks to Taupau who is having a breather on the bench. He’s already carried 120 metres in 8 runs… Ridiculous.
4:39pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:39pm | ! Report
26′
Sharks 0 – 18 Eagles
Beale diffuses a bomb from Green and the Sharks finally complete a set. Chad Townsend’s kick is well fielded by Tom T at the back. Again, Manly making easy metres around the Sharks defenders.
4:37pm
souvalis said | 4:37pm | ! Report
Few Sharks not putting in…getting floggd..
4:40pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:40pm | ! Report
Correct – some lazy, lazy defence in the middle.
4:37pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:37pm | ! Report
23′
TRY EAGLES!
Sharks 0 – 18 Eagles
This is ugly.
Manly go 100m off the set straight after Wright’s try. Tupou and Korosau carry past lazy defenders and hunt close to the line before Sironen gets a nice short ball and holds up two Sharks who tackle far too high to fall over the line for his second. Sironen looks in imperious form.
Wright makes no mistake 10m to the right of the posts and Manly are DSESTROYING the Sharks in the first 25 here.
4:35pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:35pm | ! Report
22′
Sharks 0 – 12 Eagles
Manly look so good with ball in hand – making easy, easy metres in and around the ruck.
4:34pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:34pm | ! Report
19′
TRY EAGLES!
Sharks 0 – 12 Eagles
That is serious rugby league!!
Tom Trbjoevic throws a beautiful two man cut out floater after a nice pass in behind from DCE. Matthew Wright finishes nicely on the left wing diving over a low tackle from Val Holmes.
Wright has a tough kick from the sideline to add the extras… And he nails it. Wonderful strike!
The Sharks really only have themselves to blame so far… They can’t build any momentum giving away silly penalties and a number of knock ons.
4:31pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:31pm | ! Report
18′
Sharks 0 – 6 Eagles
Grrrrr……
Sharks with another knock on. Holmes drops his lollies in a big collision with Korosau. I’d love to see these handling error stats early.
The Sharks have only completed 5/9 sets so far.
4:37pm
JD St George said | 4:37pm | ! Report
Oh no the Sharks have turned Nick into a bear!
4:30pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:30pm | ! Report
18′
Sharks 0 – 6 Eagles
Tom Trbjoevic shoots past a weak shoulder and is just dragged down as he threatens to bust through. DCE goes to the air off the next tackle but Uate spills it and knocks on – Holmes does really well to clean it up and run it out of danger. Sharks ball 20 out from their own line.
4:29pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:29pm | ! Report
16′
Sharks 0 – 6 Eagles
Some busting runs from Tupou, Korosau and Sironen lets DCE slip through a grubber which is cleaned up by Bird behind the line. As I type, the refs call up Maloney for a forward pass as he tries to throw an inside ball to Val Holmes.
Flanagan must be livid with these errors. Absolutely killing any momentum the Sharks are trying to build here.
4:27pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:27pm | ! Report
14′
Sharks 0 – 6 Eagles
Great attacking opportunity for the Sharks comes to nothing as DCE diffuses a nicely weighted grubber from Maloney. Manly now on the move downfield…